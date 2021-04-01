Employment April 1, 2021

REQUIRED
Scooty Boys – 2
(with Valid Licence)
At Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Contact No: 7780984677
Vacancies
Sarvodhya Public School
Requires Principal- MA/M.Sc/B.Ed/With five year experiences.
Teachers for teaching : Math, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Dance and Music
Interviews on 02-04-2021
10.00 am to 1.00 pm
Address – Santra Morh Bye pass near Axis Bank
Pouni Chak, Jammu.
Contact – 01913595591, 9070381792
Vacancy
Computer Operator M/F -2
Helper – 5
Diploma in AC& Refrigation candidate-5
Voltas Authorised Service Centre
Gandhi Nagar
01912458807, 9419150039
Salary Negotiable
Urgently Required
Medical Representative (MR) – B.Sc/ M.Sc or B.Com/M.Com or MBA in Marketing.
Fresher Salary 15 to 20 K 10 Vacancy
Backend Executive – 1 to 3 year of Exp.
Salary 15 to 20 K
Counsellor : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. both Salary : 10 to 15 K
Teacher : Graduate or Post Graduate
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 8 to 15 K
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIRED
ITI Electrical – 10,000+
Courier Boys – 10,000+ Incentive (all over Jammu)
Tele Callers (F) – 8,000+
Computer Operator (6) – 8,000+ (M/F)
Software Operator – 15,000+
Packing Boys – 9,000+ Accomodation
News Reporter (Exp.) – 12,000+
Receptionist (F) – 9,000+
Manager (F) – 10,000+
Contact: 9906300427 / 8717095271
Opp: ITI College Shakti Nagar Near Parshotam Rice Mills
REQUIRED
TEACHERS for
– Mathematics
– Chemistry
For Classes 11th, 12th & B.Sc
Contact:- 7006904382, 9796483895
Canal Road, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Accountant (Exp) M/F – 10 Person.
2. Computer Operator M/F – 10 Person.
3. Receptionist, Telly Caller, Councillor, 20 Person.
4. Showroom M/F, Office Incharge, 10 Person.
5. Security Guard, Packing Boy, Driver, 50 person.
Official & Non Official Job
Ph: 9086193986
Interview 1 to 3 April
100% Job, 100 Post (Hurry Up)
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph. 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MSc/MA/BA B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts
Subjects : Maths/Eng./ S.St/Urdu
2. BSc/BA B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : Maths/Sci./Eng. /Hindi/S.St.
3. Peons/Helpers (Female) 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 yrs of experience
In a School can apply with Bio-Data on (or)
before 02/04/21
REQUIREMENT
Marketing Boy – 1
for a running Hospital in the heart of City.
Contact : 9796837729, 9419226322
Vacancy
Required the following staff
1) Sales Officer-2 Nos
2) Office Boy- 1 No.
Interested candidates may visit with their CV at the following address
KASHMIR WATCH HOUSE
Opp. 421 A, near BSNL office,
Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 0191-2458718, 9419171332, 9419008765
Wanted
A wholesale Readymade Shop
at City Chowk
Requires
Accountant – 2 Nos
Experienced Persons
Contact
9419183176, 9858111111
Required
For a Media House
Anchor
Reporter
Cameraman
Content Writers
from all district and teh. of Jammu and Kashmir division.
Cont : 9086380283
Required
Office assistant
Peon / maid
Cook
Date – 1 & 2 April,
Time- 11 am to 5 pm
Contact – 9906212304
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. COUNSELOR
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
3.Academic Coordinator
(Preferably KAS/UPSC
background)
For more info please call: 8715823063
Walk in interview
A Construction Company requires following Engineers for ongoing construction work in Jammu.
i. Project Engineer BE (Civil). The candidate must have an experience of handling commercial projects with minimum 10 years of experience. Preference shall be given to retired Chief Engineer/Superintending Engineer.
ii. Civil Engineers with Diploma or Degree, Fresher may also apply.
Salary Negotiable. Interested candidates can come for a walk in interview on 5th April 2021 at 11 am. Kindly carry resume with relevant documents.
Contact Person : Sunil Koul – 9419729682 (M) Office : 2662898
R A ENFIELD
(Authorised Dealer of Royal Enfield)
R A Enfield requires young and dynamic candidates for below mentioned vacancies:-
1. Sales Manager – 01 No. (Male)
Interested candidates may contact :-
R A ENFIELD
Geeta Nagar Reasi (J&K) – 182101
Ph. No. 90555-05002,90555-05005 & 01992-250008
Email resume : raenfield@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1.Sales Consultant, Sales Manager, General Manager (exp.) Service Advisor, Qual Diploma /Degree in automobiles or Mechanical Eng. (Fresehr/exp.)
2. Graphic Designer (Male) Sal. 25-30K exp. M.Sc. Chemistry (Female) Sal. 15-25K
3. Accountant, Cashier, Manager, Sale Executive, (Male/F) Comp. Operator, helper, Cook. Office boy, Driver with heavy liscence, Receptionist.
Contact No.: 8899633932, 9469215732