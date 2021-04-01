Employment April 1, 2021

REQUIRED

Scooty Boys – 2

(with Valid Licence)

At Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Contact No: 7780984677

Vacancies

Sarvodhya Public School

Requires Principal- MA/M.Sc/B.Ed/With five year experiences.

Teachers for teaching : Math, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Dance and Music

Interviews on 02-04-2021

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

Address – Santra Morh Bye pass near Axis Bank

Pouni Chak, Jammu.

Contact – 01913595591, 9070381792

Vacancy

Computer Operator M/F -2

Helper – 5

Diploma in AC& Refrigation candidate-5

Voltas Authorised Service Centre

Gandhi Nagar

01912458807, 9419150039

Salary Negotiable

Urgently Required

Medical Representative (MR) – B.Sc/ M.Sc or B.Com/M.Com or MBA in Marketing.

Fresher Salary 15 to 20 K 10 Vacancy

Backend Executive – 1 to 3 year of Exp.

Salary 15 to 20 K

Counsellor : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. both Salary : 10 to 15 K

Teacher : Graduate or Post Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 8 to 15 K

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED

ITI Electrical – 10,000+

Courier Boys – 10,000+ Incentive (all over Jammu)

Tele Callers (F) – 8,000+

Computer Operator (6) – 8,000+ (M/F)

Software Operator – 15,000+

Packing Boys – 9,000+ Accomodation

News Reporter (Exp.) – 12,000+

Receptionist (F) – 9,000+

Manager (F) – 10,000+

Contact: 9906300427 / 8717095271

Opp: ITI College Shakti Nagar Near Parshotam Rice Mills

REQUIRED

TEACHERS for

– Mathematics

– Chemistry

For Classes 11th, 12th & B.Sc

Contact:- 7006904382, 9796483895

Canal Road, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Accountant (Exp) M/F – 10 Person.

2. Computer Operator M/F – 10 Person.

3. Receptionist, Telly Caller, Councillor, 20 Person.

4. Showroom M/F, Office Incharge, 10 Person.

5. Security Guard, Packing Boy, Driver, 50 person.

Official & Non Official Job

Ph: 9086193986

Interview 1 to 3 April

100% Job, 100 Post (Hurry Up)

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph. 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MSc/MA/BA B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts

Subjects : Maths/Eng./ S.St/Urdu

2. BSc/BA B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : Maths/Sci./Eng. /Hindi/S.St.

3. Peons/Helpers (Female) 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 yrs of experience

In a School can apply with Bio-Data on (or)

before 02/04/21

REQUIREMENT

Marketing Boy – 1

for a running Hospital in the heart of City.

Contact : 9796837729, 9419226322

Vacancy

Required the following staff

1) Sales Officer-2 Nos

2) Office Boy- 1 No.

Interested candidates may visit with their CV at the following address

KASHMIR WATCH HOUSE

Opp. 421 A, near BSNL office,

Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 0191-2458718, 9419171332, 9419008765

Wanted

A wholesale Readymade Shop

at City Chowk

Requires

Accountant – 2 Nos

Experienced Persons

Contact

9419183176, 9858111111

Required

For a Media House

Anchor

Reporter

Cameraman

Content Writers

from all district and teh. of Jammu and Kashmir division.

Cont : 9086380283

Required

Office assistant

Peon / maid

Cook

Date – 1 & 2 April,

Time- 11 am to 5 pm

Contact – 9906212304

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. COUNSELOR

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3.Academic Coordinator

(Preferably KAS/UPSC

background)

For more info please call: 8715823063

Walk in interview

A Construction Company requires following Engineers for ongoing construction work in Jammu.

i. Project Engineer BE (Civil). The candidate must have an experience of handling commercial projects with minimum 10 years of experience. Preference shall be given to retired Chief Engineer/Superintending Engineer.

ii. Civil Engineers with Diploma or Degree, Fresher may also apply.

Salary Negotiable. Interested candidates can come for a walk in interview on 5th April 2021 at 11 am. Kindly carry resume with relevant documents.

Contact Person : Sunil Koul – 9419729682 (M) Office : 2662898

R A ENFIELD

(Authorised Dealer of Royal Enfield)

R A Enfield requires young and dynamic candidates for below mentioned vacancies:-

1. Sales Manager – 01 No. (Male)

Interested candidates may contact :-

R A ENFIELD

Geeta Nagar Reasi (J&K) – 182101

Ph. No. 90555-05002,90555-05005 & 01992-250008

Email resume : raenfield@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.Sales Consultant, Sales Manager, General Manager (exp.) Service Advisor, Qual Diploma /Degree in automobiles or Mechanical Eng. (Fresehr/exp.)

2. Graphic Designer (Male) Sal. 25-30K exp. M.Sc. Chemistry (Female) Sal. 15-25K

3. Accountant, Cashier, Manager, Sale Executive, (Male/F) Comp. Operator, helper, Cook. Office boy, Driver with heavy liscence, Receptionist.

Contact No.: 8899633932, 9469215732