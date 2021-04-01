JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exams begins today, Check exam details here

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 Board examinations will commence from today – April 1, 2021, onwards. The JKBOSE class 12 board examinations will be conducted from 11 am onwards. The examinations are being conducted by the board in the offline mode across the designated examination centres. Since the board examinations are being conducted under the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the board will be following the COVID-19 protocols and SOPs issued for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The first examination being conducted today is Geography for the Science stream and Arts stream students. The examinations will be conducted until April 29, 2021. Students appearing for the JKBOSE class 12 Board examinations 2021 must make sure that they follow the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing, wear marks and carry hand sanitizers with them.

JKBOSE chairperson – Veena Pandit will be monitoring the measures taken to conduct the JKBOSE class 12 examinations.

JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 board examinations will be conducted separately for the Arts, Commerce, Home Science and Science stream students the home Science and Commerce stream students will begin their board examinations from April 5, 2021 onwards with General English Paper. The last date for the examinations is April 29, 2021.

JKBOSE class 12 Examination day guidelines

Students appearing for the JKBOSE class 12 examinations must avoid any malpractice at all circumstances during the papers and any spread of infection among students and faculty members. The students are also required to carry their JKBOSE Class 12 Admit Cards with them for the examinations.

Students have also been asked not to carry any electronic gadgets like mobiles, headphones, etc which lead to malpractice during the examinations. The superintendents and heads of institutions have also been asked to ensure sanitization of the exam hall and follow the COVID-9 SOPs issued.

Schools were also asked to conduct the practical examinations for the students on their own from March 10, 2021, and end them before the commencement of the theory examinations.