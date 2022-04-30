Employment Apr 30, 2022

Required

sales man at furniture

Showroom timing 10 to 7

Helper timing 10 To 7

Salary nine thousand

Peon timing 10 to 7

Send yr c v

akgold780@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Tek Infotree (MNC)

Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.

Salary: – Best in the industry.

Forward CV:

savinash@infotreeglobal.com

Wanted

1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos

2. Computer Operator -1 No

Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.

9419100331

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1.) Supervisors-03

2.) Receptionist-01

3.) Stewards-06

These vacancies are for a reputed hotel in Patnitop.

Contact immediately on

9419163001 & 9622024001

STAFF REQUIRED

Knowledge Of Digital Marketing Past Experience

Is A Must

Contact :- 9419198111

REQUIRED

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

PHP, HTML, CSS, MYSQL, JQUERY

WORK FROM HOME

OWN LAPTOP/PC

SEND CV –

pranjalcommunications999@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

German, French and Abacus teachers for institution at Shastri Nagar

Experience will be preferred. Send your resume at

chalkanddustersn@gmail.com

Walk in Interview

12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Contact: – 7780855895/7006142521

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 1 Post

Sub : Science

2. M.A/B.A B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 2 Posts

Sub : Hindi/English

3. B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Class Nursery to 2nd 2 Posts

Sub : All Candidates with Suitable Experience in a school

can Whatsapp their credentials on 9419296974

REQUIRED

SALES GIRL – 2

SALES BOY – 2

EXPERIENCE IN

GARMENTS REQUIRED

SAUGAAT

MAIN ROAD JANIPUR

9419141393

Vacancy

Wanted a female Office Assistant (Full time/part time).

No sales/ targets.

Qualification: 12th & above. Must be computer proficient. Salary negotiable.

Address: near Shakti Nagar Pulli

Contact: 9906109960, 9419174750

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY

Narwal Bala, Jammu

Email: nsajammu@gmail.com

Staff Required

1. B.A, B.Ed – Urdu Knowing

2. BA, B.Ed – General

3. B.Sc, B.Ed – General

Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438

From:- Principal

Required

Delivery staff in

Blue Dart Express Ltd

Location – Narwal

Salary – 10000+ petrol + pf, esic

Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply

Requirement-

Driving license, Own bike

Contact no. 7051837275