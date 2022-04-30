Employment Apr 30, 2022

Required
sales man at furniture
Showroom timing 10 to 7
Helper timing 10 To 7
Salary nine thousand
Peon timing 10 to 7
Send yr c v
akgold780@gmail.com
Job Opportunity
Tek Infotree (MNC)
Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.
Salary: – Best in the industry.
Forward CV:
savinash@infotreeglobal.com
Wanted
1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos
2. Computer Operator -1 No
Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.
9419100331
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1.) Supervisors-03
2.) Receptionist-01
3.) Stewards-06
These vacancies are for a reputed hotel in Patnitop.
Contact immediately on
9419163001 & 9622024001
STAFF REQUIRED
Knowledge Of Digital Marketing Past Experience
Is A Must
Contact :- 9419198111
REQUIRED
SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
PHP, HTML, CSS, MYSQL, JQUERY
WORK FROM HOME
OWN LAPTOP/PC
SEND CV –
pranjalcommunications999@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
German, French and Abacus teachers for institution at Shastri Nagar
Experience will be preferred. Send your resume at
chalkanddustersn@gmail.com
Walk in Interview
12:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Contact: – 7780855895/7006142521
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 1 Post
Sub : Science
2. M.A/B.A B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 2 Posts
Sub : Hindi/English
3. B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Class Nursery to 2nd 2 Posts
Sub : All Candidates with Suitable Experience in a school
can Whatsapp their credentials on 9419296974
REQUIRED
SALES GIRL – 2
SALES BOY – 2
EXPERIENCE IN
GARMENTS REQUIRED
SAUGAAT
MAIN ROAD JANIPUR
9419141393
Vacancy
Wanted a female Office Assistant (Full time/part time).
No sales/ targets.
Qualification: 12th & above. Must be computer proficient. Salary negotiable.
Address: near Shakti Nagar Pulli
Contact: 9906109960, 9419174750
NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY
Narwal Bala, Jammu
Email: nsajammu@gmail.com
Staff Required
1. B.A, B.Ed – Urdu Knowing
2. BA, B.Ed – General
3. B.Sc, B.Ed – General
Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438
From:- Principal
Required
Delivery staff in
Blue Dart Express Ltd
Location – Narwal
Salary – 10000+ petrol + pf, esic
Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply
Requirement-
Driving license, Own bike
Contact no. 7051837275