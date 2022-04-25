Employment Apr 25, 2022

Required

Want to Purchase

House Hut or Flat

in & around area

of Kud

Mb. 7889939389

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil Engg. experienced/ freshers (10 no)

10k to 15k

2. Electrical , mechanical Dip engg (12 no)

10 k to 15 k

3. Supervisors , ITI (8no) 8k to 14k

4. Counsellor /computer operator (10 no)

8k to 10k

5. GNM/ Bsc nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k

6. MBA, MCA, Btech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.

Mob. 7051531025

Near Gurudwara, Gandhi Nagar

Urgently Required

Packing boys Day Shift and Night Shift

Salary – 11K, 12K

Computer Operator (2) (f)

Sales boys (5)

Receptionist (f) (3)

Add: H.No. 21, Opposite, Suvida Medicos. Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

Ph. No: 9797675901

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 10

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108,

OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

Required

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

* Critical Care Nurses

* Nursing Care Staff

* Patient Care Attendants

* Elderly Care Attendants

* Day/Night/24×7

* Male/Female

Competitive Packages

CONTACT : 8715866444

Medivista HealthCare

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni

Jammu

Urgent Required

1. Marketing Sales Officer – 04 (M)Salary 15000/- to 20000/- and Incentive

2.Graphic Designer-01

Salary 8000/-to 10000/- M/F

3.Sales Coordinator -01(F)-Salary 10000/-to 15000/-

4.Driver-02 Salary 10000/- to 14000/-

Contact : SATGURU STEEL

8512815220/9541820980

Mail Id: satgurusteel82@gmail.com

M/S SATGURU STEEL

Purmandal Morh,Bari Brahmana,Jammu

MODERN PUBLIC SECONDARY

SCHOOL SOBKA

teacher required

1. BSc B.Ed = 01

2. MA Eng = 01

+ B. Ed

3. B.A B. Ed = 02

4. B. Sc = 01

Walk in for interview

from monday to friday

timing 10 am to 1 pm

ph No. 9622370927 & 9419662811

Required

Required a Computer Operator (Male/Female) and a Telecaller (Female) for Share Market office

Minimum Experience – One year

Salary Negotiable

Address : PRAN ENTERPRISE

606/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Mobile : 9149465658

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR

INSTITUTE AT SATWARI

* Science Teacher for 8th/9th/10th

Time 3.45 to 7.00 pm (Salary 7000 to 8000)

* S.St/English for 6th/7th/8th

Time 3.45 to 7.00 pm (Salary 7000 to 8000)

* Upto 5th Class All Subjects

Time 3.45 to 7.00 pm (Salary 6000 PM)

Send your resume on Whatsapp No.

selected candidate we will inform

Mobile No. 7889715827, 7006458695

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Vice Principal for (New Play Way School)

Samalpur Bari Bharmana

Qualification: B.Ed & Graduation

+ 5 years experience in Lower Classes.

Salary 10000/- to 15000/- p/month

Market Boy/Office boy – 02

Qualification – Graduation (6000-8000 P/m)

Send your resume on whatsapp no.

Mobile No.: 7889715827

Required for Hotel Industry

1. Electrician (III Phase) 01 (No)

2. Steward 02 (No)

Candidate should be well verse in the required field with good experience.

Salary:- Negotiable for deserving candidate.

Interview on :

27th of April 2022

Place:- Jammu

Contact No: 9419100887

Staff Required

For Udhampur Office

1. Office Assistant (Female)

(Graduation or Above)

2. Receptionist Cum Helper (F)

(10+2 Above)

“Salary No Bar”

Contact with your resume at:-

Bharti Healthcare Agencies

B.O:- Opposite Ved Mandir, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur (J&K)

8899578488 (M)

“Interview on Sunday & Monday”

11 AM to 3 PM

House Helper Required

24*7 Female house maid and baby sitter required. Food and accommodation provided. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.

Call on – 9797535863

Urgently Required

Urgently required maid for house cleaning, cloth washing for a couple at 47 Shopping Centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Contact TANDON

at 9419187143