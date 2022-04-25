Employment Apr 25, 2022

Required
Want to Purchase
House Hut or Flat
in & around area
of Kud
Mb. 7889939389
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil Engg. experienced/ freshers (10 no)
10k to 15k
2. Electrical , mechanical Dip engg (12 no)
10 k to 15 k
3. Supervisors , ITI (8no) 8k to 14k
4. Counsellor /computer operator (10 no)
8k to 10k
5. GNM/ Bsc nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k
6. MBA, MCA, Btech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.
Mob. 7051531025
Near Gurudwara, Gandhi Nagar
Urgently Required
Packing boys Day Shift and Night Shift
Salary – 11K, 12K
Computer Operator (2) (f)
Sales boys (5)
Receptionist (f) (3)
Add: H.No. 21, Opposite, Suvida Medicos. Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
Ph. No: 9797675901
STAFF REQUIRED
1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 10
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108,
OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
Required
FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE
* Critical Care Nurses
* Nursing Care Staff
* Patient Care Attendants
* Elderly Care Attendants
* Day/Night/24×7
* Male/Female
Competitive Packages
CONTACT : 8715866444
Medivista HealthCare
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni
Jammu
Urgent Required
1. Marketing Sales Officer – 04 (M)Salary 15000/- to 20000/- and Incentive
2.Graphic Designer-01
Salary 8000/-to 10000/- M/F
3.Sales Coordinator -01(F)-Salary 10000/-to 15000/-
4.Driver-02 Salary 10000/- to 14000/-
Contact : SATGURU STEEL
8512815220/9541820980
Mail Id: satgurusteel82@gmail.com
M/S SATGURU STEEL
Purmandal Morh,Bari Brahmana,Jammu
MODERN PUBLIC SECONDARY
SCHOOL SOBKA
teacher required
1. BSc B.Ed = 01
2. MA Eng = 01
+ B. Ed
3. B.A B. Ed = 02
4. B. Sc = 01
Walk in for interview
from monday to friday
timing 10 am to 1 pm
ph No. 9622370927 & 9419662811
Required
Required a Computer Operator (Male/Female) and a Telecaller (Female) for Share Market office
Minimum Experience – One year
Salary Negotiable
Address : PRAN ENTERPRISE
606/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Mobile : 9149465658
REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR
INSTITUTE AT SATWARI
* Science Teacher for 8th/9th/10th
Time 3.45 to 7.00 pm (Salary 7000 to 8000)
* S.St/English for 6th/7th/8th
Time 3.45 to 7.00 pm (Salary 7000 to 8000)
* Upto 5th Class All Subjects
Time 3.45 to 7.00 pm (Salary 6000 PM)
Send your resume on Whatsapp No.
selected candidate we will inform
Mobile No. 7889715827, 7006458695
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Vice Principal for (New Play Way School)
Samalpur Bari Bharmana
Qualification: B.Ed & Graduation
+ 5 years experience in Lower Classes.
Salary 10000/- to 15000/- p/month
Market Boy/Office boy – 02
Qualification – Graduation (6000-8000 P/m)
Send your resume on whatsapp no.
Mobile No.: 7889715827
Required for Hotel Industry
1. Electrician (III Phase) 01 (No)
2. Steward 02 (No)
Candidate should be well verse in the required field with good experience.
Salary:- Negotiable for deserving candidate.
Interview on :
27th of April 2022
Place:- Jammu
Contact No: 9419100887
Staff Required
For Udhampur Office
1. Office Assistant (Female)
(Graduation or Above)
2. Receptionist Cum Helper (F)
(10+2 Above)
“Salary No Bar”
Contact with your resume at:-
Bharti Healthcare Agencies
B.O:- Opposite Ved Mandir, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur (J&K)
8899578488 (M)
“Interview on Sunday & Monday”
11 AM to 3 PM
House Helper Required
24*7 Female house maid and baby sitter required. Food and accommodation provided. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.
Call on – 9797535863
Urgently Required
Urgently required maid for house cleaning, cloth washing for a couple at 47 Shopping Centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Contact TANDON
at 9419187143