EMPLOYMENT (31-05-2023)

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

Requires Sales Executive for switches, Lighting, accessories company

Area- Jammu province

Salary-Negotiable

Contact: 7889891104

Required

Job type: Part-time

Job profile: Delivery Boy, at least 8th pass, with a scooty(with all documents and license).

Call: 70519 60408 ( eSnick), call after 1pm.

Wanted

Computer Operators in Cement Handling company at Bari-Brahmana, Jammu: proficient in Billing, stock keeping and allied Work. Salary Rs. 12,000-Rs.15,000. Negotiable

Send CV to EMail : pawansachar11@yahoo.com

Required

Biology teacher in Institute at Bantalab for 11th / 12th and NEET

Cont: 6006815434

REQUIRED

We’re hiring

Junior Architects

(Fresher/ Exp-1 Year)

Interior Designers (Exp-1 Year)

Cad Draughtsman (Exp-1 Year)

Site Supervisor (Civil Engineer)

Location: Marble Market

Ph: 7006525101

Salary Best in Industry

WANTED

Wanted for Guest House

Receptionist cum

Housekeeping staff.

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

TRAINING AND JOB

Become a Virtual Assistant of Amazon.

Salary – 8 to 12K with incentives.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification – Graduate

Fluent in reading and writing English

Should know how to use the Amazon app and web application.

Knowing about the Amazon A10 algorithm is a plus.

Contact – 9711176752/ 8800440107

(12 pm onwards)