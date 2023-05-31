CUET 2024 Applications To Begin From January 2024, Check CUET Notification Details

The application process for CUET for the academic session 2024 will begin from January/ February 2024. Those who are planning for UG/ PG admissions in various central universities can appear for CUET 2024 in the month of May/ June 2024.

Meanwhile those interested in PG admissions 2024 can register one month after start of UG apply. CUET PG application window will be available from February/ March 2024.

Common University Entrance Test – CUET (also formerly known as CUCET) is a national level common platform introduced by Govt of India for UG/ PG admissions. It is conducted for providing an opportunity to students to be part of UG/ PG admission procedure in various central universities.

Many well known central, state, deemed, private and other universities have accepted CUET as a common admission medium in number of offered courses. With this many candidates especially from rural areas have gained better connection with the Universities.

As of CUET 2023 admissions, the various central universities will begin its own counselling/ admission procedure soon after exam conclusion. Separate merit list will be prepared by participating universities / organizations for admission.

From the year CUET has been introduced, several students have reported of facing challenges in appearing the exam. Number of students have been informed regarding exam cancellation or have faced technical glitches during exam. However, for the issue the UGC Chairman has ensured about making extra arrangements at the centers to make it hassle free.

For the candidates who are planning to appear for CUET 2024, it is perfect time to begin their preparation. Such students must ensure to go through complete details of exam pattern, syllabus, marking, etc.

Also, before registration make sure to go through eligibility so that to avoid any confusion later.

As per the eligibility norms of CUET UG 2024, the candidate must have qualified their 12 th level exams or its equivalent from a recognized board. Likewise, for PG admissions, the appearing candidate must have UG degree to be eligible.

According to the pattern & syllabus of CUET 2024, the exam will –

Held in Computer based test mode

Conducted in 3 slots per day (Slot 1 & 2 – 120 minutes & Slot 3 – 180 minutes)

Contain Multiple choice questions in 13 languages

Contain 4 sections – 1A -Language test, 1B -Optional language test, 2- domain specific test & 3-general test.

For CUET UG, students can prepare from 12th syllabus or NCERT & for CUET PG from graduation level topics.

Recently in an interview, the UGC Chairman also stated about the merger of JEE/ NEET with CUET. He confirmed that the merger will surely be introduced and will be glitch free but there are no such plans for it now. The students will be informed at least two years in advance whenever the merger will happen.