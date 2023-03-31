EMPLOYMENT (31-03-2023)

Wanted Teachers
Only female
General Teacher 1st to 10th
Timing 3 PM to 7 PM
(Must be well-spoken in English)
Salary & Qualification No Bar
Call: 9622126939 / 9419132765
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Required Staff
For leading immigration services
1. Manager Marketing – M
2. Computer Operator – M/F
3. Counsellor
19/B, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar
Interview 31st March
11 am to 5 pm
Call: 7006461480, 7006648418
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Experienced graduate candidate required for Managerial position having good knowledge in Transportation and Logistic field with good hand in Correspondence and well versed in office work. Computer knowledge is also must.
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may walk in for interview on 03-04-2023 at 11.30 am onwards.
send your resume at: vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact:- 9622351955
Required
Female Counsellor
Computer knowing well
at
Sharda Peeth
L/N 1 A H/No. 12-A
Opp. Petrol Pump Roop Nagar
9858594980
REQUIRED
Female IELTS Trainer,
Visa Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 9906381129
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Chanakya IAS Academy
Jammu and Amritsar
Requirement
1. Sales Manager(5 Years of experience in same field)
2.Marketing Manager
3. Marketing Executive
4.Telecaller
Attractive Salary and incentives
For more info please
call: 7889540381
URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF
1. SALES EXECUTIVE : 02
ATLEAST 2 YRS EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING
2. CCTV TECHNICIAN :02
ATLEAST 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE
3. DIGITAL MARKETING EXECUTIVE :01
4.POEN :01
ATLEAST 10TH PASS
5. DRIVER :01
ATLEAST 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN DRIVING WITH VALID LICENCE
WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ALONG WITH
PHOTOGRAPH AT 9086172757
OKAYA EV SCOOTER
Show Room
REQUIRE
(Office Staff, Sales Person)
Male : 2
Female : 2
Contact along with CV to
KS Enterprises
258 Patel Nagar. Opposite Pillar No 17, Akhnoor- Jammu Road, Jammu
Tele: 9419260647
Staff Required
1. office incharge. m/f. receptionist. counsellor.
2. telly caller computer operator office assistant.
3. accountant. store incharge. billing operator.
4. salesman. floor executive. manager
5.teacher school & tutorial primary class to 12th class
Interview call Friday to Saturday 6006796637
(Save year 10th 12th nios admission open hp board)
STAFF REQUIRED
Tagore Memorial HR.Sec School Rani Talab
Digiana Jammu
1 . M.A English No.of post – 2
2.Biology Teacher for 10th & 12th
Salary Negotiable
Contact No. 9419181231, 7006451616
Glomundane Services opc pvt ltd
Urgent requirement
1)Marketing executive (field job)
With minimum 5yrs experience
Place of posting (Katra and Jammu)
2)Tellecaller (Female)
Walk in interview.
167A Ground Floor Gandhi Nagar near Shiv Mandir
Md Sumit Sharma, 6005410661