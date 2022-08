EMPLOYMENT (30-8-2022)

HIRING NOW

1. SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER – 1

2. CONTENT MANAGER (ENGLISH HONS. OR M.A. ENGLISH) – 2

3. STUDIO MANAGER – 1

4. SALES MANAGER / RECEPTION MANAGER – 2 (GIRLS PREFERRED)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 10000- RS 20000

GRADUATION & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE A MUST. FRESHERS OR 1-2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

HIRING NOW

1. OPERATIONS MANAGER – (1)

2. PACKAGING BOYS -(3)

3. STORE MANAGER – 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE – (1)

4. STOCK MANAGER – (1)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY. (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 6000 – RS 20000

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS FOR A RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLES PATHANKOT

CONTACT MANAGER – JAGPREET SINGH

+ 91 7051394926

SEND CV AT THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU

EMAIL:- INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO. 0191-2535337/0191-4019424

WALK -IN-INTERVIEW

COMPUTER TEACHER BCA/MCA

PTI TEACHER (MALE) RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT THE SCHOOL OFFICE ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 9 AM-1 PM WITH YOUR REUME AND TWO COLOURED PHOTOS

TEACHERS REQUIRED

SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL POUNI CHAK JAMMU TEACHER REQUIREMENTS

KINDERGARTEN TEACHERS

SCIENCE TEACHER (TGT)

SPORTS TEACHERS (PHYE

ACCOUNTANT ( FOR OFFICE )

WITH EXPERIENCE

WALK ON INTERVIEW 30-08-22 TO 1-09-22

CONTACT US ON 8491064222,6005910309,9419186677

JOB VACANCY

NUMERIC-LEGRAND, A LEADING MNC IS LOOKING FOR MARKETING EXECUTIVES FOR SELLING ONLINE UPS (600VA-800KVA) IN J&K AND LADAKH UT’S.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE (INR 6 LACS/PA)

EXPERIENCED WILL BE PREFERRED.

WALK IN INTERVIEW (1PM TO 5PM) AT

JK MACHINES

205 NORTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

9419112399

REQUIRED SALESMAN

-MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN THE FURNITURE LINE.

-GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

-MINIMUM QUALIFICATION SHOULD BE GRADUATION.

-SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

JK TIMBER TRADERS,

GANGYAL, JAMMU

PH- 9419187502, 9796061481, 9419179926

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CIVIL ENGG DIP/ DEGREE (5 NO.) 10K TO 15K

ELECTRICAL/ MECHANICAL DIP (10 NO.) 10K

GNM / MEDICAL ASSISTANT (10 NO.) 10K

GRADUATES/POST GRADUATES (10 NO.) 12K TO 18K

ADMISSIONS OPEN REGULAR/ CORRESPONDENCE

DPHARMA, BPHARMA, B.TECH, M.TECH, MBA ALL COURSES

GANDHI NAGAR

MOB. 7051531025

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL TIME OR PART TIME MAID OR COOK FOR A SMALL FAMILY IN CHANNI HIMMAT.

CONTACT 9419193252

TEACHER REQUIRED

FOR TEACHING CLASSES

1ST TO 12TH

AT KARYANI TALAB

NARWAL BALA JAMMU

SPECIALLY FOR MATH & SCIENCE

CONTACT NO: 7051138639