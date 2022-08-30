Kamaal R Khan arrested for 2020 controversial tweets on Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 30: Mamal Rashid Khan better known as KRK, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police over his controversial tweets in 2020. The self-proclaimed critic, known to take potshots against several Bollywood celebrities, was reportedly taken into custody on his arrival in the city. He will be presented before the court later today.

“Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today,” the Mumbai Police said.

While it is still not clear which controversial tweet lead to the director’s arrest, back in 2020, an FIR was lodged against him for making derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint that was lodged by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by Khan.

“On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon,” a police officer said.

He had also allegedly taken potshots at Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on April 29, the official added.

“We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC,” a senior police official said.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukaemia on April 30, less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan died of colon infection on April 29.

Most recently, KRK grabbed the headlines after he claimed that Anushka Sharma was the cause behind her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s “depression”.

He wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head” that he’s depressed because he’s the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health.

He later deleted the tweet after receiving backlash on social media. (Agencies)