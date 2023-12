EMPLOYMENT (30-12-2023)

MAID REQUIRED

A FULL TIME MAID FOR COOKING AND OTHER HOUSEHOLD WORKS AT TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU.

ACCOMODATION FOR STAY AVAILABLE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

ADHAR CARD MANDATORY

CONTACT NO. 94191-30941

OPPORTUNITY FOR GROWTH AS AN EXPERT FACULTY

REQUIRED FACULTY FOR AN

INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS IN MAIN CITY JAMMU:-

SUBJECTS:- QUANT, REASONING,

ENGLISH, GA/GS…

GOOD COMMAND OVER SUBJECTS WILL BE PREFERRED…

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING

CANDIDATES

EMAIL YOUR CREDENTIALS AT:-

COMPETITIVEHUB007@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY

CHEMISTRY, PHYSICS BIOLOGY, REASONING MATH, GERNAL STUDY,.ENGLISH…

****.FEMALE RECEPTIONIST………….2NOS.

SHINE INSTITUTIONS EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU MOB 7889747922

JOB FOR HELPER/ OFFICE BOY

12TH / GRADUATE

DECENT SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE

TYPE OF WORK- STOCK MANAGEMENT, SUPPORT WORK, COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

ABLE TO DRIVE 2-WHEELER

MOB.: 9419181740

REQUIRED

REQUIRED: CANDIDATES FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS

-EXCELLENT ENGLISH FLUENCY REQUIRED

-NIGHT SHIFT WORK

-SALARY: 20000 TO 35000 PER MONTH + INCENTIVES

-OFFICE LOCATION – JAMMU

SEND RESUME AT CAREERS@KLUVOR.CO

WANTED

WANTED: LOGISTICS COORDINATOR FOR JAMMU. EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES PREFERRED.

SALES COORDINATOR – 1. INTERESTED CANDIDATES SEND RESUMES TO :

WAREHOUSESPECIALIST4@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

E-RICKSHAW MECHANIC

(2 YEARS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED)

HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT AT: 9070990007, 6005304479

CONTACT BETWEEN:

11.00 AM TO 4.00 PM