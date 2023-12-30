Visibility And Night Temperatures Slightly Improve In Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 30: Kashmir saw some slight improvement in night temperatures and foggy conditions even as the minimum temperature remained below freezing point, officials said on Saturday.

From the last five days parts of the Valley, including Srinagar, were covered with dense fog in the morning . However, on Saturday there was slight improvement in the visibility.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that the weather would continue to be cloudy and dry with moderate to dense fog over plains of Kashmir and Jammu division till December 31 due to approaching feeble Western disturbance.

“Fog likely to continue till 4th January due to absence of any major wet spell,” MeT’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Kashmir’s harshest 40 days winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began last week and the temperature has been below the freezing point at many places.

MeT said the minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius – some 0.5 notches up from the previous night. On Thursday night Srinagar recorded minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg resort was registered at -2.5°C – same as the previous night- and -2.3°C in the frontier Kupwara town.

The Konibal area on Srinagar outskirts and Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a minimum temperature at minus 4.5°C and minus 2.0°C, respectively. Pahalgam recorded an improvement of over three degrees from the previous night.

The mercury dropped to a low of minus 2.2 °C in the southern gateway town of Qazigund.

MeT has predicted light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 4. (Agencies)