EMPLOYMENT (30-09-2023)

Urgently Required

Receptionist cum counsellor -( F)

Salary as per

company norms

H.No. 52-D/C,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

9797342977, 9797253177

Required

A male accountant for shop/office at Fruit Mandi Narwal. He should have experience 2-3 Yrs

Salary Negotiable

Interested person may

contact: 9682526210

REQUIRED

Scooty boy required with scooty and valid driving license

Salary 13000 + petrol

Contact Number 9682334087

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Sales Manager -Salary:15000/-to 20000/- + Incentive (03) Male

Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01Female

Accountant : Salary-12000/- to 15000/- 01M/F + incentive.

Driver Salary:12000/+ to15000/- 01 Male

Maid: Salary 7000 to 10000 /- 01 F

Helper : 01 Salary 7000 to 9000/-01 M

Contact M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.

9541820980, 9906340600

Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com

Purmandal Morh, BariBrahmana, Jammu

Required

An experienced boy is required for a Momo Corner near Science College

Salary 10000/-

Timings 12.00- 08.00 PM

Contact: 9055119897

REQUIRED

1. Computer Operator (BCA/MCA) Male – (10K – 15 K)

2. Marketing Executive (MBA/ Graduate) – (10K – 15 K)

Call: 9622104480/ 9541411480

Office: Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED HALL (URGENT)

Required Hall 4000 sq.ft.in Narwal, Kunjwani, Gangyal, Sainik Colony, Channi or Adjoining area for Company (For Godown).

Contact for Detail

7889661006, 9419125732

Required

Marketing Executive for Outstation Marketing. The candidate should be experienced & ready to travel Outstation. The knowledge of Electrical will be an added advantage.

Salary Negotiable.

M/S Classic Enterprises

Contact: 9858507832, 9107773330,

Email: classicjammu@gmail.com

Timing: 10 A.M to 4 P.M

Date: 3rd Oct, 4th Oct & 5th Oct

STAFF REQUIRED

Sales Executive 05 No.

Sales Executive (Kathua Branch) 05 No.

Driver 02 No.

Experience in automobiles sales is must

GREAVES 3 WHEELERS

Contact at

NEELKANTH AUTOTECH

8899026765, 9419791893