EMPLOYMENT (30-09-2023)

Urgently Required
Receptionist cum counsellor -( F)
Salary as per
company norms
H.No. 52-D/C,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
9797342977, 9797253177
Required
A male accountant for shop/office at Fruit Mandi Narwal. He should have experience 2-3 Yrs
Salary Negotiable
Interested person may
contact: 9682526210
REQUIRED
Scooty boy required with scooty and valid driving license
Salary 13000 + petrol
Contact Number 9682334087
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Sales Manager -Salary:15000/-to 20000/- + Incentive (03) Male
Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01Female
Accountant : Salary-12000/- to 15000/- 01M/F + incentive.
Driver Salary:12000/+ to15000/- 01 Male
Maid: Salary 7000 to 10000 /- 01 F
Helper : 01 Salary 7000 to 9000/-01 M
Contact M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.
9541820980, 9906340600
Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com
Purmandal Morh, BariBrahmana, Jammu
Required
An experienced boy is required for a Momo Corner near Science College
Salary 10000/-
Timings 12.00- 08.00 PM
Contact: 9055119897
REQUIRED
1. Computer Operator (BCA/MCA) Male – (10K – 15 K)
2. Marketing Executive (MBA/ Graduate) – (10K – 15 K)
Call: 9622104480/ 9541411480
Office: Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED HALL (URGENT)
Required Hall 4000 sq.ft.in Narwal, Kunjwani, Gangyal, Sainik Colony, Channi or Adjoining area for Company (For Godown).
Contact for Detail
7889661006, 9419125732
Required
Marketing Executive for Outstation Marketing. The candidate should be experienced & ready to travel Outstation. The knowledge of Electrical will be an added advantage.
Salary Negotiable.
M/S Classic Enterprises
Contact: 9858507832, 9107773330,
Email: classicjammu@gmail.com
Timing: 10 A.M to 4 P.M
Date: 3rd Oct, 4th Oct & 5th Oct
STAFF REQUIRED
Sales Executive 05 No.
Sales Executive (Kathua Branch) 05 No.
Driver 02 No.
Experience in automobiles sales is must
GREAVES 3 WHEELERS
Contact at
NEELKANTH AUTOTECH
8899026765, 9419791893