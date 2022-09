EMPLOYMENT (30-09-2022)

REQUIRED

OPHTHALMOLOGIST (FRESHER/RETIRED;

FULL/PART-TIME)

REQUIRED NEAR JAMMU.

E-MAIL CHOWDHARYEYECENTRE@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR DAILY RISING SUN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR KINDERGARDEN

1-YOGA TEACHER

1-PT TEACHER

SEND RESUME AT THIS NUMBER 9906138418( SHORT LISTED CANDIDATE WILL BE INFORMED)

E-MAIL DRSINTERNATIONAL5@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

FOR A PVC PIPES MANUFACTURING UNIT AT BARI BRAHMNA JAMMU, WE REQUIRE FOLLOWING STAFF.

A. SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NO.

B. MAHINDRA PIC UP – 1 NO.

DRIVER (BOLERO)

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING NO. AND WALK IN INTERVIEW AT BARI BRAHMNA UNIT BETWEEN 12 NOON TO 3 PM.

RAGHAV NANDA

9796031200

STAFF REQUIRED

JOB JAMMU IN PRIVATE SECTOR

8TH 10TH 12TH & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

1. BANK STAFF SALES DEPARTMENT M/F. B.COM STREAM

2. HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF M/F. RECEPTIONIST, COOK STEWARD ROOM BOYS

3. SHOWROOM M/F 10 POST, CASHIER, ASSISTANT.

4. COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT.

5. DRIVER SECURITY GUARD, HELPER, SHOPS BOYS

CALL 6006796637

INTERVIEW 30-9-2022 TO 1-10-2022

REQUIRED STAFF FEMALE ONLY

SURVEY EXECUTIVE : 10 POSITIONS

QUALIFICATION : 10TH AND 12TH

SALARY :13000

ADDRESS : ABIBPL CITY PLAZA BUILDING

MAHARAJA GULAB MARG JEWEL NEAR FORTUNE HOTEL.

CONTACT : 8082051850, 7051012620

TELE CALLER : 10 POSITIONS FEMALE

QUALIFICATION : 10TH AND 12TH

SALARY : 9000

ADDRESS : 92 B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

CONTACT : 8082051850, 7051012620

INTERVIEW DATE AND TIMING

30 SEPT, 1 OCT BETWEEN 12 PM TO 4 PM

IMMEDIATELY STAFF REQUIRED

DIRECT INTERVIEW

CENTER HEAD

CODING: D-CODING TRAINER

SPOKEN TRAINER, CUTTING TAILORING TRAINER

COUNSELLOR, TELE CALLER

MARKETING MANAGER

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

FRESHER AND EXP CAN ALSO APPLY

CONTACT US: 9541899815,

9541899817, 9541899814

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MR)

& RUNNER BOY

MUST HAVE MINIMUM ONE YEAR MARKETING EXPERIENCE

ATTRACTIVE SALARY+ INCENTIVE+ INSURANCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWNG EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 6005417210, 7780881994, 9086260536

JAMMU BASED COMPANY

TEACHER REQUIRED

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR FOUNDATION & VOCATIONAL COURSE

1- MATHS TEACHER

1- SCIENCE TEACHER

1 – TALLY BUSY TEACHER

SEND RESUME AT THIS NUMBER 9596663601 (SHORT LISTED

CANDIDATE WILL BE INFORMED)

FOR SHREE VAISHNO INSTITUTE SVI, GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU

REQUIRED

FULLY EXPERIENCED ACCOUTANT REQUIRED FOR A RESTURANT IN DOMAIL NEAR KATRA.

SALARY 15000 +

CONTACT: 9796004623

REQUIRED

CHEF – 1

HELPER – 2

WAITER – 2

FOR A RESTAURANT IN CHANNI HIMMAT,

NARWAL BYE PASS ROAD.

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY.

CONTACT – 9541557983

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY REQUIRED AT NARWAL

TIMING :

9.30 TO 5.30 PM

SALARY RS. 7500/-

M) 9419130854

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FACULTY FOR AN INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS IN MAIN CITY JAMMU.

SUBJECTS:- QUANT, REASONING,

ENGLISH, GA/GS…..

GOOD COMMAND OVER SUBJECTS WILL BE PREFERRED…..

EMAIL YOUR CREDENTIALS AT:-

COMPETITIVEHUB007@GMAIL.COM

NEW LOOK FURNITURES

WE ARE HIRING

SALESMAN

MEN/ WOMEN

QUALIFICATION: 10+2 AND ABOVE

EXPERIENCE – 0-3 YRS

CONTACT:

9419132625, 7006317801

NATIONAL HIGHWAY GANGYAL JAMMU