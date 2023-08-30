EMPLOYMENT (30-08-2023)

GLS Public School
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road Jammu
REQUIREMENT
S. No. Post Reqd Qualification
01. English Tr. M.A/B.A, B.Ed
02. S. St Tr. M.A History/Geo, B. Ed
03. K. G Tr Experienced candidates
preferred
04. Sport Tr. B. P. Ed
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary : Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 10.00 to 1.00 p.m
Contact : 9797598856, 9419268283
Urgently Required
1. Team Leader for Verification Process Salary 12 To 15 K (Depending on Experience) Computer knowledge must, Male
2. Computer Operator – Salary 8-10K (Depending on Experience)
Computer knowledge must.
Note : Two wheeler is compulsory for Team Leader Profile
For appointment Contact :-
7780954908, 9596812474
We’re Hiring
Join our team at MBA Chai wala Jammu
Position Kitchen staff
Experience required freshers
Walk-in-Interviews
Salary as per Industry Standards
Contact No: (+91) 7298739937
National Highway, near IIT University Jagti Nagrota Jammu
URGENT REQUIRED
Account Assistant (M/F)
Qualification: B. Com/Graduate
Experience: Minimum 2 Years Accounts Experience in any Reputed Organization
Must Have Excellent Computer and Communication Skills
Please send your Resume at
Whatsapp No. 6006602160
Guru Harkrishan Public School
sec 03 guru nanak nAgar jammu
Pin code: 180004 Contact No: 9682332432
Wanted staff
In Jammu (Salary Negotiable)
S. No Post Name No of Post
1 Head Clerk 01
2 Computer Teacher 01
3 English Teacher 01
4 Driver 01
Submit your resume at
office timing 08.00Am to 12.00 Noon
VACANCY
1. SALESMAN
2. AUTO / CAR DRIVER
3. FEMALE ACCOUNTANT
CONTACT:-DASHMESH GAS SUPPLIER
MAIN ROAD DIGIANA JAMMU
9419181358
REQUIRED
Co-ordinator/ Counsellor for Managing
Educational Institute.
8082476838, 9419161838, 9469169601
Vacancies :
Fps & rv colony
REQUIRES
1. Retd Army Officer : upto rank of Col
2. One clerk -cum-computer operator for Accounts
3. For more details, please contact
a) 99060-40511, 90182-50449
NAVEEN VIDYA MANDIR HIGH SCHOOL, PALOURA, JAMMU
REQUIRED
Computer Teacher- TGT
Drawing/Art & Craft Teacher- TGT
General Line Teacher- PRT
Interested candidates may send their resume at
nvmhighschool84@gmail.com
Contact No. 8492957910
Qatar Job Requirements
* GDA STAFF
* FMPHW+MMPHW
* Medical Assistant
* Nurses (GNM, B.SC, Post B.SC)
* Physiotherapist
Salary + Food + Accommodation
Contact us @ 9622749814, 9622449814
*Experienced and Freshers both can apply
Accountant
Hi I am an accountant. I am looking for extra hours of work. I have good experience of accounts, GST returns, Income Tax, Reconciliation, finalisation of accounts. Tds etc training also provided.
Contact No: 9622183362
Email Id: sunny72703@gmail.com