EMPLOYMENT (30-08-2023)

GLS Public School

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road Jammu

REQUIREMENT

S. No. Post Reqd Qualification

01. English Tr. M.A/B.A, B.Ed

02. S. St Tr. M.A History/Geo, B. Ed

03. K. G Tr Experienced candidates

preferred

04. Sport Tr. B. P. Ed

Experienced will be preferred.

Salary : Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 10.00 to 1.00 p.m

Contact : 9797598856, 9419268283

Urgently Required

1. Team Leader for Verification Process Salary 12 To 15 K (Depending on Experience) Computer knowledge must, Male

2. Computer Operator – Salary 8-10K (Depending on Experience)

Computer knowledge must.

Note : Two wheeler is compulsory for Team Leader Profile

For appointment Contact :-

7780954908, 9596812474

We’re Hiring

Join our team at MBA Chai wala Jammu

Position Kitchen staff

Experience required freshers

Walk-in-Interviews

Salary as per Industry Standards

Contact No: (+91) 7298739937

National Highway, near IIT University Jagti Nagrota Jammu

URGENT REQUIRED

Account Assistant (M/F)

Qualification: B. Com/Graduate

Experience: Minimum 2 Years Accounts Experience in any Reputed Organization

Must Have Excellent Computer and Communication Skills

Please send your Resume at

Whatsapp No. 6006602160

Guru Harkrishan Public School

sec 03 guru nanak nAgar jammu

Pin code: 180004 Contact No: 9682332432

Wanted staff

In Jammu (Salary Negotiable)

S. No Post Name No of Post

1 Head Clerk 01

2 Computer Teacher 01

3 English Teacher 01

4 Driver 01

Submit your resume at

office timing 08.00Am to 12.00 Noon

VACANCY

1. SALESMAN

2. AUTO / CAR DRIVER

3. FEMALE ACCOUNTANT

CONTACT:-DASHMESH GAS SUPPLIER

MAIN ROAD DIGIANA JAMMU

9419181358

REQUIRED

Co-ordinator/ Counsellor for Managing

Educational Institute.

8082476838, 9419161838, 9469169601

Vacancies :

Fps & rv colony

REQUIRES

1. Retd Army Officer : upto rank of Col

2. One clerk -cum-computer operator for Accounts

3. For more details, please contact

a) 99060-40511, 90182-50449

NAVEEN VIDYA MANDIR HIGH SCHOOL, PALOURA, JAMMU

REQUIRED

Computer Teacher- TGT

Drawing/Art & Craft Teacher- TGT

General Line Teacher- PRT

Interested candidates may send their resume at

nvmhighschool84@gmail.com

Contact No. 8492957910

Qatar Job Requirements

* GDA STAFF

* FMPHW+MMPHW

* Medical Assistant

* Nurses (GNM, B.SC, Post B.SC)

* Physiotherapist

Salary + Food + Accommodation

Contact us @ 9622749814, 9622449814

*Experienced and Freshers both can apply

Accountant

Hi I am an accountant. I am looking for extra hours of work. I have good experience of accounts, GST returns, Income Tax, Reconciliation, finalisation of accounts. Tds etc training also provided.

Contact No: 9622183362

Email Id: sunny72703@gmail.com