Chandrayaan 3 boosts India’s image

Sir,

India successfully landed the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft on the Moon last week. It is the fourth country to do so. Congratulations to ISRO for this achievement, which fills every Indian with pride. Scientists worldwide are especially interested in the Moon’s South Pole region.

The Chandrayaan 3 success has boosted India’s soft power prestige, especially considering its failed attempt in 2019. The victory is sweeter since it happened shortly after Russia’s unsuccessful attempt at a lunar landing.

The United States was the first to land humans on the Moon in 1969. NASA, the American space research organization, achieved this extraordinary accomplishment through the Apollo Program over 50 years ago. With technological advancements, the interest in exploring the Moon and the other planets is growing in other countries also.

We owe this moment of success to our great scientists and visionary leaders, such as our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The contributions of his successors, including Prime Minister Modi, have been instrumental in maintaining this success.

India’s space programme received early support from the US, Russia, and France. It has experienced both achievements and obstacles over time. Since its creation in the 1960s, ISRO has made noteworthy advancements and strengthened its partnership with NASA. Thanks to its cost-effective programs, it has conducted missions to explore the Moon and Mars, including Chandrayaan3.

There is a debate about whether we should invest more money into space exploration or concentrate on solving problems here on Earth. Some people think that space research deserves more financial support, while others believe that we should deal with issues on our planet before anything else. Nonetheless, it’s clear that ISRO has accomplished remarkable progress in space exploration and requires more funding to sustain its work. The present success will also enhance ISRO’s standing in the global space industry.

K Shankar

on e- mail