EMPLOYMENT (30-03-2024)

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT
for a reputed
playway school at
Trikuta Nagar.
Salary Negotiable
Send You Resume at :
dailyexcelsioracct@gmail.com
INDIRA CONVENT SCHOOL
Gurah Brahmana (Ganga Nagar) Bantalab Jammu
(Govt. Recognised) Ph.9682342481
STAFF REQUIRED
Teacher : 3( vacancies)
Essential Qualification:post Graduation/ Graduation.Preference will be given to B.Ed.candidates
Interested candidates may submit their CV along with copies of Educational
documents in school office
between 11am to 1pm upto 4th of April 2024
REQUIRED Staff
for Supermart
experience Salesman and knowing Computer.
Salary upto 8k-10k
Location: Miran sahib
(M): 9906082213
WE ARE HIRING !
Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)
Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years
Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills
2) Basic Computer knowledge
Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)
Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K
Contact No. 7006753088
Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com
Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.
Required: Candidates for Global Clients
– Excellent English Fluency Required
– Night Shift Work
– Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives
– Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co
Required
FOR AN EYE HOSPITAL IN JAMMU
1) MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH VEHICLE (PREFERABLY MBA)
2) FLOOR MANAGER
3) OPTOMETRIST
INTERVIEW TIMING
(10:00AM-12PM)
DATE: 01-04-2024
CONTACT:-9419118324
Required
A car driver for Roop Nagar area having 10 years of experience in Driving Automatic cars.
Contact: 9622031474
Required
Sai International School
Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K)
45 km from Pathankot
(Session 2024-25)
Required PRT & TGT ENGLISH
Salary negotiable + Free
accomodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah – 9906175469
shivshah1973@gmail.com.
Required
SALESPERSON. / HELPER MANAGER REQUIRED FOR SALES/HOME DELIVERY- FOR SUPERMARKET IN ROOP NAGAR – PREFERRED-RESIDING NEARBY AND HAVING OWN SCOOTY
CONTACT : 9055505500 9055005590
” Required Supervisors”
For Cloud Kitchen in
Gandhi Nagar
Working time 12 noon till 6pm
Salary 7000/=
Working time 6 pm till 12 midnight
Salary 8000/=
Basic Computer Knowledge required
Contact 9810158354 7006375709