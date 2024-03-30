EMPLOYMENT (30-03-2024)

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

for a reputed

playway school at

Trikuta Nagar.

Salary Negotiable

Send You Resume at :

dailyexcelsioracct@gmail.com

INDIRA CONVENT SCHOOL

Gurah Brahmana (Ganga Nagar) Bantalab Jammu

(Govt. Recognised) Ph.9682342481

STAFF REQUIRED

Teacher : 3( vacancies)

Essential Qualification:post Graduation/ Graduation.Preference will be given to B.Ed.candidates

Interested candidates may submit their CV along with copies of Educational

documents in school office

between 11am to 1pm upto 4th of April 2024

REQUIRED Staff

for Supermart

experience Salesman and knowing Computer.

Salary upto 8k-10k

Location: Miran sahib

(M): 9906082213

WE ARE HIRING !

Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)

Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years

Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills

2) Basic Computer knowledge

Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)

Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K

Contact No. 7006753088

Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com

Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

– Excellent English Fluency Required

– Night Shift Work

– Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

– Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co

Required

FOR AN EYE HOSPITAL IN JAMMU

1) MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH VEHICLE (PREFERABLY MBA)

2) FLOOR MANAGER

3) OPTOMETRIST

INTERVIEW TIMING

(10:00AM-12PM)

DATE: 01-04-2024

CONTACT:-9419118324

Required

A car driver for Roop Nagar area having 10 years of experience in Driving Automatic cars.

Contact: 9622031474

Required

Sai International School

Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K)

45 km from Pathankot

(Session 2024-25)

Required PRT & TGT ENGLISH

Salary negotiable + Free

accomodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah – 9906175469

shivshah1973@gmail.com.

Required

SALESPERSON. / HELPER MANAGER REQUIRED FOR SALES/HOME DELIVERY- FOR SUPERMARKET IN ROOP NAGAR – PREFERRED-RESIDING NEARBY AND HAVING OWN SCOOTY

CONTACT : 9055505500 9055005590

” Required Supervisors”

For Cloud Kitchen in

Gandhi Nagar

Working time 12 noon till 6pm

Salary 7000/=

Working time 6 pm till 12 midnight

Salary 8000/=

Basic Computer Knowledge required

Contact 9810158354 7006375709