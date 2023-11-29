EMPLOYMENT (29-11-2023)

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

Urgently Required

Security Officer and Guard

in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area

S/G & S/O

For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat

Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary

Hotel Kitchen Helper

Maid Female Only

Accountant Exp Required

Storemen Exservicemen only

Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783

ABN PERSONNEL

HERE ENDS YOUR JOB HUNTING

Tour and Travel

ABN Personnel Network

Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Ph. 01912478081

Email: abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

Required

Collection Agency (Telecommunication)

ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY

1.Tele caller – 06

2.Team Leader – 01

Airtel DTH

1.Dish Fitting Engineer – 02

2.Sales Executive (FSE) – 01

Salary+ Incentive

CONTACT NO: – 7006659008, 7006283684

ADDRESS: – H. No-12 Sec-9,

TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR Police Station

Interview Timing: –

Monday To Friday (10 am to 01 pm)

COOK REQUIRED

Required Full time/Part time (Evening 3 Hours).

Worker for cooking and other domestic works for a small family at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

One room & bathroom can be provided free of cost.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419326026

Required

Salesman

Place: Rajouri, Poonch,

Doda and Badarwah

Minimum Exp:2 years

Salary: 15000-20000/-

Firm Name:Satya Oil Mills

Gangyal Jammu

Phone No:9906222280

Vacancy

Lab Assistant

Qualification : BSE Chemistry

Working : 9 am to 6 pm

Firm Name : Satya Oil Mills

Gangyal Jammu

Salary : 15000-20000

Contact: 9906222280

Required

Trained Beauticians & Hair stylists for a leading salon at Lower Roop Nagar, Mutthi, Jammu

Contact 9906980272

Wanted Cook

Wanted a full time experienced cook

for my home

interested candidates.

contact:-9419286566,

good salary

BHARAT SECURITY SERVICES

ADDRESS – opp. Vishal mega Mart, near Carmel convent school, kunjwani, bye pass, jammu.

Requirements-

Security guards (civil)- 20

Security guards (ex-men)- 10

Helper (female)-15

Contact with us

9086588003, 9086588005, 9086588006

Urgently Required

Job jammu

1.Office coordinator female (graduate, fluency in english fresher only). telly caller

2.Computer operator with knowledge of AutoCAD

3. Accountant, billing operator

4.Counselor, receptionist, supervisor hr coordinator.

5.Security guard, helper, chef, driver

6.Banking sector job &, ola rides 100 boys driving licence bike / scooty must

Interview Monday to Wednesday

Appointment call 6006796637

Urgently Required Accountant

vacancy (Male)

Required full time

Accountant

Qualification /Experience

Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate

Venue:- Near Mc Donald’s Residency Road Jammu

Mobile No: 9419128717

REQUIRED TEACHERS

AT Satwari Institute

Primary Teacher for 4th & 3rd Class (Salary 6000+)

Math Teacher for (6th, 7th, 8th)

Science Teacher (6th, 7th, 8th) Time 4.00 to 6.30 Pm

Winter Timing

Contact No 7889715827

Send your resume-6006734561

Staff Required

Maths Tr – M.Sc Maths

Physics Tr – M.Sc Physics

Chemistry Tr – M.Sc Chemistry

Nursery Trained : Graduation with Exp.

General Tr – M.Sc / B.Sc

Gateman – 1

Driver – 1

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School

Bantalab, Jammu

Date : 29, 30 Nov, 1 Dec 2023.

Ph. : 7298107471, 8492012304

Urgently Required

for industry

Apprentice – ITI / Diploma / B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Fitter, Plumber, Motor Mechanic, Chemical, Food – Technology, Bio-Technology – Fresher – Salary for ITI – 12 K.

For Diploma – 14K for B.Tech – 15 to 18 K

Q.A /QC – B.Sc / M.Sc in Food Technology

Microbiology, Biotechnology, Chemistry. Pharmaceutics, Chemistry – Fresher – Male/Female

Salary for B.Sc – 12 to 15 K for M.Sc 15 to 18 K

Production Trainee – B.Pharma / M. Pharma Fresher Salary for B. Pharma – 12 to 15 K for M. Pharma 15 to 18 K

9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com