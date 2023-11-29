EMPLOYMENT (29-11-2023)

D.S.S PVT. LTD.
Urgently Required
Security Officer and Guard
in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area
S/G & S/O
For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat
Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary
Hotel Kitchen Helper
Maid Female Only
Accountant Exp Required
Storemen Exservicemen only
Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783
ABN PERSONNEL
HERE ENDS YOUR JOB HUNTING
Tour and Travel
ABN Personnel Network
Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Ph. 01912478081
Email: abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com
Required
Collection Agency (Telecommunication)
ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY
1.Tele caller – 06
2.Team Leader – 01
Airtel DTH
1.Dish Fitting Engineer – 02
2.Sales Executive (FSE) – 01
Salary+ Incentive
CONTACT NO: – 7006659008, 7006283684
ADDRESS: – H. No-12 Sec-9,
TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR Police Station
Interview Timing: –
Monday To Friday (10 am to 01 pm)
COOK REQUIRED
Required Full time/Part time (Evening 3 Hours).
Worker for cooking and other domestic works for a small family at Channi Himmat, Jammu.
One room & bathroom can be provided free of cost.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419326026
Required
Salesman
Place: Rajouri, Poonch,
Doda and Badarwah
Minimum Exp:2 years
Salary: 15000-20000/-
Firm Name:Satya Oil Mills
Gangyal Jammu
Phone No:9906222280
Vacancy
Lab Assistant
Qualification : BSE Chemistry
Working : 9 am to 6 pm
Firm Name : Satya Oil Mills
Gangyal Jammu
Salary : 15000-20000
Contact: 9906222280
Required
Trained Beauticians & Hair stylists for a leading salon at Lower Roop Nagar, Mutthi, Jammu
Contact 9906980272
Wanted Cook
Wanted a full time experienced cook
for my home
interested candidates.
contact:-9419286566,
good salary
BHARAT SECURITY SERVICES
ADDRESS – opp. Vishal mega Mart, near Carmel convent school, kunjwani, bye pass, jammu.
Requirements-
Security guards (civil)- 20
Security guards (ex-men)- 10
Helper (female)-15
Contact with us
9086588003, 9086588005, 9086588006
Urgently Required
Job jammu
1.Office coordinator female (graduate, fluency in english fresher only). telly caller
2.Computer operator with knowledge of AutoCAD
3. Accountant, billing operator
4.Counselor, receptionist, supervisor hr coordinator.
5.Security guard, helper, chef, driver
6.Banking sector job &, ola rides 100 boys driving licence bike / scooty must
Interview Monday to Wednesday
Appointment call 6006796637
Urgently Required Accountant
vacancy (Male)
Required full time
Accountant
Qualification /Experience
Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate
Venue:- Near Mc Donald’s Residency Road Jammu
Mobile No: 9419128717
REQUIRED TEACHERS
AT Satwari Institute
Primary Teacher for 4th & 3rd Class (Salary 6000+)
Math Teacher for (6th, 7th, 8th)
Science Teacher (6th, 7th, 8th) Time 4.00 to 6.30 Pm
Winter Timing
Contact No 7889715827
Send your resume-6006734561
Staff Required
Maths Tr – M.Sc Maths
Physics Tr – M.Sc Physics
Chemistry Tr – M.Sc Chemistry
Nursery Trained : Graduation with Exp.
General Tr – M.Sc / B.Sc
Gateman – 1
Driver – 1
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School
Bantalab, Jammu
Date : 29, 30 Nov, 1 Dec 2023.
Ph. : 7298107471, 8492012304
Urgently Required
for industry
Apprentice – ITI / Diploma / B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Fitter, Plumber, Motor Mechanic, Chemical, Food – Technology, Bio-Technology – Fresher – Salary for ITI – 12 K.
For Diploma – 14K for B.Tech – 15 to 18 K
Q.A /QC – B.Sc / M.Sc in Food Technology
Microbiology, Biotechnology, Chemistry. Pharmaceutics, Chemistry – Fresher – Male/Female
Salary for B.Sc – 12 to 15 K for M.Sc 15 to 18 K
Production Trainee – B.Pharma / M. Pharma Fresher Salary for B. Pharma – 12 to 15 K for M. Pharma 15 to 18 K
9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com