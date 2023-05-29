EMPLOYMENT (29-05-2023)

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY
Requires Sales Executive for switches, Lighting, accessories company
Area- Jammu province
Salary-Negotiable
Contact: 7889891104
REQUIRED
Female IELTS Trainer, Visa Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 9906381129
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Wanted
Despatch Incharge at Cold Store (Ice Cream Products ) Located in Jammu
Job Profile -Handling of Stock/Creating Daily Stock /Daily Closing/ Daily Despatch /Daily entry
Salary Negotiable
Preference Will be Given To Candidates having experience in Ice Cream Industry.
Should have basic knowledge of MS word/excel etc.
Auto Driver (Three Wheller) For City Supply
Whatsapp Resumes on this number
+91 96976 27597
(Any inquiry 10 AM to 6 PM)
NITYA LABORATORIES
1. Chemist: 1 Nos, Exp. 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry
43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India.
Mobile No: +91-8492928179, +91-9873924093
Email: ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com
REQUIRED
Females content writers, presenters for online media releases. Fluent in Hindi/ English.
Interested Contact:
9103102692
Urgently Required
1.Office staff m/f, tellE caller, coordinator.
2.Computer operator, Office Incharge, receptionist.
3.driver, securty guard sales associate, floor executive.
4.Showroom boys & girls, executive, peon helper
5.hotels & industry staff, m/f, officIal job.
Interview call 6006796637
Monday to Tuesday
100% placement job Jammu
Since 1969
A.S.N. Hr. Sec. School
Channi Himmat (Near Police Line), Jammu
Urgently Requires
1. M.Sc (Math); B.Ed = 01
(Full Time / Part Time)
2. Office Clerk = 01 (Male)
3. DTP Operator = 01 (Male)
(Note : Salary Negotiable)
For Information Contact :
9419194773, 9906118090, 0191-3571115