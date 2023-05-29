EMPLOYMENT (29-05-2023)

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

Requires Sales Executive for switches, Lighting, accessories company

Area- Jammu province

Salary-Negotiable

Contact: 7889891104

REQUIRED

Female IELTS Trainer, Visa Counselor

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9149841696, 9906381129

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Wanted

Despatch Incharge at Cold Store (Ice Cream Products ) Located in Jammu

Job Profile -Handling of Stock/Creating Daily Stock /Daily Closing/ Daily Despatch /Daily entry

Salary Negotiable

Preference Will be Given To Candidates having experience in Ice Cream Industry.

Should have basic knowledge of MS word/excel etc.

Auto Driver (Three Wheller) For City Supply

Whatsapp Resumes on this number

+91 96976 27597

(Any inquiry 10 AM to 6 PM)

NITYA LABORATORIES

1. Chemist: 1 Nos, Exp. 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry

43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India.

Mobile No: +91-8492928179, +91-9873924093

Email: ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com

REQUIRED

Females content writers, presenters for online media releases. Fluent in Hindi/ English.

Interested Contact:

9103102692

Urgently Required

1.Office staff m/f, tellE caller, coordinator.

2.Computer operator, Office Incharge, receptionist.

3.driver, securty guard sales associate, floor executive.

4.Showroom boys & girls, executive, peon helper

5.hotels & industry staff, m/f, officIal job.

Interview call 6006796637

Monday to Tuesday

100% placement job Jammu

Since 1969

A.S.N. Hr. Sec. School

Channi Himmat (Near Police Line), Jammu

Urgently Requires

1. M.Sc (Math); B.Ed = 01

(Full Time / Part Time)

2. Office Clerk = 01 (Male)

3. DTP Operator = 01 (Male)

(Note : Salary Negotiable)

For Information Contact :

9419194773, 9906118090, 0191-3571115