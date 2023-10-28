EMPLOYMENT (28-10-2023)

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY
Trainee – B.Tech – Mechanical, Electrical, E&C, Biotechnology, Food Technology – Fresher candidates
Salary: 15K to 18K
Machine Operator – Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical Electronics, Instrumentation – Fresher Salary – 14K
Trainee – ITI – Mechanical, Electrical Electronics, Plumber, Fitter, Motor Mechanic, Tractor Mechanic – Fresher – Salary 10 K to 12 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Required LIC Advisors/Agents on fixed monthly Stipend plus Commission & unlimited income. Also interest free loan for Bike, Car, House etc. Work part time or full time as per your choice.
For more details:- Contact
Development Officer
Pardeep Khajuria
Mobile Number 7006635962, 9419151226
REQUIRED
1. AUDIT Executives Qualifications CA INTER /CS INTER or graduate having experience in Audits, Income Tax and GST return filing for CA Office at Trikuta Nagar Ext.
2. Office boy
Contact :
CA Manjeet Singh 9419202611,
CA Mohit Khanna 9419180280.
Marketing Professionals
Channel partner of Gyproc Saint-Gobain looking for alliances in J&K, to promote its premium product & services.
Excellent platform & support system for professional Growth.
Fresh MBA / Marketing professionals with business acumen & looking for self employment are welcome.
Interested person may
Whatsapp profile / contact:
8492995484, 9873505484
REQUIRED
REQUIRED SALESPERSONS having scooty FOR SUPER MARKET IN ROOP NAGAR
CONTACT 9055505500: 7006123200
Preferably near from roopnagar
Requirement of Boys or Girls
For Kitchen and Delivery Boy
Salary 8000-12000
Contact Number 9780961800
La Pinoz Pizza
Talli Morh Janipur