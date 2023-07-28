EMPLOYMENT (28-07-2023)

Required
Experienced
Accountant (Male)
for a Pre-School
in Trikuta Nagar.
Send Your Resume at
raj26kaushal@gmail.com
Staff Required
1.Maths/Science Teacher For Primary and Middle-classes. [2]
2.General line Teacher For
Primary and Middle classes.
3.Helper
4. Peon(Female).
Note:-(Local preferred)
Contact immediately
Only during working hour [8 am to 2 pm]
PH.No.9419124580,01912531770
Principal
Cambridge Public High School, Paloura
Jammu.
Required
FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE
* ATTENDANTS
MALES & FEMALES
DAY NIGHT 24X7
* CRITICAL CARE & POST OPERATIVE CARE
NURSES; MALES & FEMALES
BEST PACKAGE ; PREFERENCE FOR EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES
CONTACT FOR REGISTRATION :
10 AM TO 1 PM
MEDIVISTA HEALTHCARE (OPC) PVT LTD.
5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU
8715866444
MATHS TEACHER REQUIRED
Required Maths Teacher for Class
9th,10th 11th & 12th
Contact :
0191-2554433, 8082029433
Apply at : jkmontessorie50@gmail.com
JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL
50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU
JAGRITI BALWADI SANGAM HIGH SCHOOL
(Regd. & Recognised by J&K Board)
Kachi Chowni, Jammu-180001
Wanted
Computer teacher to teach Primary and Middle Classes and for office work.
Interview on 31.07.2023 from 11.00 to 1.00 pm at the office of the Principal Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School opp. Dewan Mandir Jmu.
Sd/- Principal
Contact No. 9596740756
TINY TOTS HSS
Sec- D Sainik Colony Jmu
9419193790
WANTED TEACHERS FOR :
1. Biology
2. Physical Education
3. Mathematics
The candidate should be a trained Post Graduate
4. Kindergarten
5. Receptionist
Interested candidates should come for walk in interview from 28th July onwards between 9 and 11 am.
REQUIRED
Need one female candidate for office work, must have computer knowledge
Salary negotiable
Address: SHAH TRADERS
B.C Road Trikuta Complex
2nd Floor Jammu
Timing for work: 10 AM to 6 PM
Interview Timing: 11 AM TO 6 Pm
On Friday, Saturday , Sunday
Contact: 9858513928
Staff Required
1.Maths/Science Teacher For Primary and Middle-classes. [2]
2.General line Teacher For
Primary and Middle classes.
3.Helper
4. Peon(Female).
Note:-(Local preferred)
Contact immediately
Only during working hour [8 am to 2 pm]
PH.No.9419124580,01912531770
Principal
Cambridge Public High School, Paloura
Jammu.
New Rainbow Public High School
BATHINDI MORE, JAMMU
(Recognised by J&K Govt, Affiliated to J&K Board of School Education)
Staff Required
Well qualified teachers required for the following posts :-
1. S.St/English- BA/MA/B.Ed
2. Science- B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Ed
(For higher classes)
3. Urdu – BA/B.Sc/B.Ed
Principal
Ph. 9419134065, 9086005599
ACCOUNTANT
An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns.
Working Hours:- 10 to 7.
Contact :- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.
Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942
The Learning Tree
Required Female Coordinator – 01
Required Male Marketing Executive – 02
Address : 2nd Floor, S.S. Plaza, Opp. Dream Land School, Janipur, Jammu
Contact : 9419115252,
01914061685, 9070812888
HEAVEN KINGDOM HIGH SCHOOL
Janki Vihar, Janipur, Jammu
HEAVEN’S ANGELS ‘A PLAYWAY SCHOOL’
Ph.No.: 9419132724, 7006862250
Required Teachers
1. Hindi Teacher – B.A/M.A BEd
2. Math – B.Sc/M.Sc BEd
3. English – B.A./M.A BEd
4. Computer – BCA/MCA
5. Nursery Teacher – NTT
6. General Line Teacher – BA
7. Games Teacher
8. Dance Teacher
Come along with C.V and photograph
between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Immediate Requirement
Decent Domestic help
Salary negotiable
Connect immediately 9419426362
158/3, Bhagwati Nagar,
Jammu-180016
Tailor Wanted
We are looking to hire a skilled tailor to stitch, alter, modify, and repair garments
The job is based at Greater Kailash, Jammu
Salary- Negotiable
Contact: 9797619953
Situation Vacant
Required Engineers
10 years Experience:
MEP, Civil, Electrical, Draftsman/Architect. Contact:
jobs@nkguptabuilders.com
DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver Required for private car Duty from 8 AM to 7 PM Pay 10000 pm contact number 9419150574 Surjit Singh Nanak Nagar Jammu.
Urgently Required
1. Office assistant m/f, computer operator m/f
2. Sales man sales girls, receptionist.
3. Office coordinator. Telly caller. m/f relationship associated m/f
4. Driver person car & auto driver.securty guard helper.
5. Front office, housekeeping staff, washing boys.
6. Hotels & restaurants staff m/f fresher
8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply
Interview Friday to Saturday
Call 6006796637
REQUIRED
Chemistry Teacher
(Home Tuition)
for Entrance
Preparation
(11 & 12 Class)
at Karan Nagar
Call: 9103166077
Wanted
Female Cook
Full Time for Home in Jammu
9149541533