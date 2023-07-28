EMPLOYMENT (28-07-2023)

Required

Experienced

Accountant (Male)

for a Pre-School

in Trikuta Nagar.

Send Your Resume at

raj26kaushal@gmail.com

Staff Required

1.Maths/Science Teacher For Primary and Middle-classes. [2]

2.General line Teacher For

Primary and Middle classes.

3.Helper

4. Peon(Female).

Note:-(Local preferred)

Contact immediately

Only during working hour [8 am to 2 pm]

PH.No.9419124580,01912531770

Principal

Cambridge Public High School, Paloura

Jammu.

Required

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

* ATTENDANTS

MALES & FEMALES

DAY NIGHT 24X7

* CRITICAL CARE & POST OPERATIVE CARE

NURSES; MALES & FEMALES

BEST PACKAGE ; PREFERENCE FOR EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

CONTACT FOR REGISTRATION :

10 AM TO 1 PM

MEDIVISTA HEALTHCARE (OPC) PVT LTD.

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

8715866444

MATHS TEACHER REQUIRED

Required Maths Teacher for Class

9th,10th 11th & 12th

Contact :

0191-2554433, 8082029433

Apply at : jkmontessorie50@gmail.com

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

JAGRITI BALWADI SANGAM HIGH SCHOOL

(Regd. & Recognised by J&K Board)

Kachi Chowni, Jammu-180001

Wanted

Computer teacher to teach Primary and Middle Classes and for office work.

Interview on 31.07.2023 from 11.00 to 1.00 pm at the office of the Principal Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School opp. Dewan Mandir Jmu.

Sd/- Principal

Contact No. 9596740756

TINY TOTS HSS

Sec- D Sainik Colony Jmu

9419193790

WANTED TEACHERS FOR :

1. Biology

2. Physical Education

3. Mathematics

The candidate should be a trained Post Graduate

4. Kindergarten

5. Receptionist

Interested candidates should come for walk in interview from 28th July onwards between 9 and 11 am.

REQUIRED

Need one female candidate for office work, must have computer knowledge

Salary negotiable

Address: SHAH TRADERS

B.C Road Trikuta Complex

2nd Floor Jammu

Timing for work: 10 AM to 6 PM

Interview Timing: 11 AM TO 6 Pm

On Friday, Saturday , Sunday

Contact: 9858513928

Staff Required

1.Maths/Science Teacher For Primary and Middle-classes. [2]

2.General line Teacher For

Primary and Middle classes.

3.Helper

4. Peon(Female).

Note:-(Local preferred)

Contact immediately

Only during working hour [8 am to 2 pm]

PH.No.9419124580,01912531770

Principal

Cambridge Public High School, Paloura

Jammu.

New Rainbow Public High School

BATHINDI MORE, JAMMU

(Recognised by J&K Govt, Affiliated to J&K Board of School Education)

Staff Required

Well qualified teachers required for the following posts :-

1. S.St/English- BA/MA/B.Ed

2. Science- B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Ed

(For higher classes)

3. Urdu – BA/B.Sc/B.Ed

Principal

Ph. 9419134065, 9086005599

ACCOUNTANT

An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns.

Working Hours:- 10 to 7.

Contact :- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.

Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942

The Learning Tree

Required Female Coordinator – 01

Required Male Marketing Executive – 02

Address : 2nd Floor, S.S. Plaza, Opp. Dream Land School, Janipur, Jammu

Contact : 9419115252,

01914061685, 9070812888

HEAVEN KINGDOM HIGH SCHOOL

Janki Vihar, Janipur, Jammu

HEAVEN’S ANGELS ‘A PLAYWAY SCHOOL’

Ph.No.: 9419132724, 7006862250

Required Teachers

1. Hindi Teacher – B.A/M.A BEd

2. Math – B.Sc/M.Sc BEd

3. English – B.A./M.A BEd

4. Computer – BCA/MCA

5. Nursery Teacher – NTT

6. General Line Teacher – BA

7. Games Teacher

8. Dance Teacher

Come along with C.V and photograph

between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Immediate Requirement

Decent Domestic help

Salary negotiable

Connect immediately 9419426362

158/3, Bhagwati Nagar,

Jammu-180016

Tailor Wanted

We are looking to hire a skilled tailor to stitch, alter, modify, and repair garments

The job is based at Greater Kailash, Jammu

Salary- Negotiable

Contact: 9797619953

Situation Vacant

Required Engineers

10 years Experience:

MEP, Civil, Electrical, Draftsman/Architect. Contact:

jobs@nkguptabuilders.com

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver Required for private car Duty from 8 AM to 7 PM Pay 10000 pm contact number 9419150574 Surjit Singh Nanak Nagar Jammu.

Urgently Required

1. Office assistant m/f, computer operator m/f

2. Sales man sales girls, receptionist.

3. Office coordinator. Telly caller. m/f relationship associated m/f

4. Driver person car & auto driver.securty guard helper.

5. Front office, housekeeping staff, washing boys.

6. Hotels & restaurants staff m/f fresher

8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply

Interview Friday to Saturday

Call 6006796637

REQUIRED

Chemistry Teacher

(Home Tuition)

for Entrance

Preparation

(11 & 12 Class)

at Karan Nagar

Call: 9103166077

Wanted

Female Cook

Full Time for Home in Jammu

9149541533