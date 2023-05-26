EMPLOYMENT (26-05-2023)

Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Pol. Science MA Political Science + B Ed
2. Lecturer in English MA (English)+ B Ed
3. Math Teacher M.Sc (Math)+ B.Ed
4. Science Teacher B.Sc+B Ed
5. Physical Teacher MPED/BPED
Date of Interview : 27-05-2023
Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Required
Female Tellecaller with Accounting knowing reqd for Institute
Salary 8 – 10 K.
Call: 9070030721,821
REQUIRED
Computer Operator
knowing MS Word,
Excell. Preferably graduate
Timing : 9:30 am to 6 PM
Cell : + 919501861838
email : rrprefabindustry@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Shivya Ayurveda is hiring!
Need two Ayurvedic Doctors.
*Both Experienced and Retired can apply.
*4 Office Executives with basic computer knowledge
Call: 8082065500
Email: office@shivyahealthcare.com
WANTED
Wanted a female cook for 2 members family in Subash Nagar
Timings: 08:30 to 12:30 pm
Salary:-4000/-
Contact:-9906113172
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A Leading pharmaceutical distributor is hiring for following positions:-
1. ComputerOperator with Accounting knowledge-2 no.’s
2. Sales person – 3 no’s
3. Manager 1 no’s ( Preferable female)
Interested Candidates can send their resume at 625anil@gmail.com
Or contact at 7006873521, 9906063340
Jobs for Nurses
country Salary
Behrin 1.0 Lac
UK 2.0 Lac
Oman 1.38 Lac
Australia 3.25 Lac
Call 9086282435, 9622104480
Add:- JKCC Immigration Services Pvt Ltd. 19/A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Near Shiva Gas Agency.
VACANCY
Restaurant in Janipur
Head Chief – 1
North Indian Cook-1
Chinese Cook- 1
Tandoor Cook- 1
Helper -2
Salary 10 K to 25 K
7889489943
REQUIREMENT OF COMPUTER TEACHER
No. of Vacancies – 2 Nos.
Required Qualification: MCA, M.Sc (IT), M.Sc (CS) or BCA, B.Sc (IT), B.Sc (CS) with 2 years Computer Teaching experience.
Contact: 7006160209