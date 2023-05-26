EMPLOYMENT (26-05-2023)

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Pol. Science MA Political Science + B Ed

2. Lecturer in English MA (English)+ B Ed

3. Math Teacher M.Sc (Math)+ B.Ed

4. Science Teacher B.Sc+B Ed

5. Physical Teacher MPED/BPED

Date of Interview : 27-05-2023

Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Required

Female Tellecaller with Accounting knowing reqd for Institute

Salary 8 – 10 K.

Call: 9070030721,821

REQUIRED

Computer Operator

knowing MS Word,

Excell. Preferably graduate

Timing : 9:30 am to 6 PM

Cell : + 919501861838

email : rrprefabindustry@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Shivya Ayurveda is hiring!

Need two Ayurvedic Doctors.

*Both Experienced and Retired can apply.

*4 Office Executives with basic computer knowledge

Call: 8082065500

Email: office@shivyahealthcare.com

WANTED

Wanted a female cook for 2 members family in Subash Nagar

Timings: 08:30 to 12:30 pm

Salary:-4000/-

Contact:-9906113172

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A Leading pharmaceutical distributor is hiring for following positions:-

1. ComputerOperator with Accounting knowledge-2 no.’s

2. Sales person – 3 no’s

3. Manager 1 no’s ( Preferable female)

Interested Candidates can send their resume at 625anil@gmail.com

Or contact at 7006873521, 9906063340

Jobs for Nurses

country Salary

Behrin 1.0 Lac

UK 2.0 Lac

Oman 1.38 Lac

Australia 3.25 Lac

Call 9086282435, 9622104480

Add:- JKCC Immigration Services Pvt Ltd. 19/A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Near Shiva Gas Agency.

VACANCY

Restaurant in Janipur

Head Chief – 1

North Indian Cook-1

Chinese Cook- 1

Tandoor Cook- 1

Helper -2

Salary 10 K to 25 K

7889489943

REQUIREMENT OF COMPUTER TEACHER

No. of Vacancies – 2 Nos.

Required Qualification: MCA, M.Sc (IT), M.Sc (CS) or BCA, B.Sc (IT), B.Sc (CS) with 2 years Computer Teaching experience.

Contact: 7006160209