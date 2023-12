EMPLOYMENT (25-12-2023)

JOB VACANCY

REPUTED ORGANISATION

FEMALE STAFF, JOB FOR ENGLISH DRAFTING, OFFICE MANAGER

GRADUATE SALARY RS 15000 TO RS 20000

FOR INTERVIEW VISIT ON TUESDAY (26-12-2023)

TIMING 11.00 AM – 2.00 PM

ADDRESS: 36/1 SANJAY NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR,

NEAR BABA FATEH SINGH GURUDWARA JAMMU

CONTACT: 9906091924

SAHARAJAGRATIMANCH@GMAIL.COM

VACANCY

VACANCY- ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

(FEMALE)

FOR JEWELLERY SHOWROOM

CONTACT AT – 9906367896

ADDRESS :

JAIN BAZAR JAMMU

VACANCY

MANAGER: PERSON WITH 2-3 YRS EXPERIENCE AT MANAGER LEVEL. GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

GRADUATE REQUIRED FOR PETROL PUMP LOCATION NEAR JANIPUR.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT FOR INTERVIEW AT 9419195815

TIMING 2 – 4 PM

COOK REQUIRED

AT GURGAON WHO CAN PREPARE TRADITIONAL JAMMU FOOD LIKE RAJMA CHAWAL, KALADI, ETC.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO.:

+91 836-8532122

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR

WE ARE LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED PERSON (MAXIMUM 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE) GRADUATE OR EQUIVALENT HAVING GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND TENDERING SOFTWARE LIKE GEM (GOVERNMENT E MARKETING PLACE) AND E-PROCUREMENT SYSTEM OF J&K

SEND YOUR RESUME AT : VIKASTPTCO.JK@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO.: 6005773715

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

1) HR MANAGER EXECUTIVE (FRESHER MBA)

2) STORES EXECUTIVE (FRESHER)

3) WORK FROM HOME (HAVING LAPTOP AND INTERNET FRESHER)

4) OFFICE CO-ORDINATERS (FRESHER)

5) TELECALLERS/ RECEPTIONIST ( FRESHER)

6) COMPUTER OPERATOR (FRESHER)

7) ACCOUNTS MANAGER/EXECUTIVE (FRESHER)

CONTACT:

BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICE

MOBILE NUMBER:- 9796733175, 9797721646

EMAIL ID : BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

REQUIRE

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

* NURSES – MALES & FEMALES

* PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS – MALES & FEMALES; DAY/NIGHT & 24X7 SHIFT

* PART TIME PATIENT ATTENDANT – 3-4 HRS

BEST PACKAGE OFFERED

CONTACT (9 AM TO 5 PM) : 8715866444

WALK IN 5, RED CROSS BHAWAN,

KACHI CHAWNI JAMMU,

(10 AM TO 2 PM)

SUNDAYS OFF

REQUIRED

1. SUPERVISOR FOR DAY AND NIGHT SHIFT.

(12 HR SHIFT)

2. OFFICE ASSISTANT (FEMALES PREFERABLY) HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND OFFICE FILE KEEPING.

FOR KK ENTERPRISES

PHASE 3RD, INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL.

CONTACT : 9419104004

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY

REQUIREMENT

1. STUDENT RELATIONSHIP MANAGER(ACADEMIC COORDINATOR)

2. SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER/DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER

3. GRAPHIC DESIGNER

4. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

5. IT PROFESSIONAL

6. WEB DEVELOPER

7. SALES MANAGER

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US AT

87158 23064, 87158 23063

URGENT REQUIREMENT

FURNITURE PROFESSIONAL SALESMAN

NEW LOOK FURNITURE

GANGYAL, JAMMU.

CALL ON: 7006317801, 9419187700