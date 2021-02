EMPLOYMENT (25-02-2021)

REQUIRED

BABY SITTER AT SAINIK COLONY REQUIRED FOR FULL TIME, SALARY UPTO RS 5000/-. INTERESTED MAY CALL ON MOBILE NUMBER 94191-65230.

HIRING FOR REDTAPE

ONLINE STORE

* POSITIONS: STORE MANAGER, ASSISTANT MANAGER, SALESMAN, HELPER

* LOCATION: NARWAL BYPASS ROAD

* EXPERIENCE: PRIOR FOOTWEAR OR APPAREL EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT : 9419183881, 8716088999

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CANDIDATES (MALE/FEMALE) WITH DIP. PHARMA/ B. PHARMA QUALIFICATION FOR A REPUTED CLINIC IN GANDHI NAGAR. CANDIDATES WITH BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE WILL BE PREFERRED .

CONTACT: 9622441333, 8803573579, 9596966168.

JMD PLACEMENT SERVICE

FOR ALL SKILLED, UNSKILLED, TECHNICAL JOB REQUIREMENTS

* OFFICE STAFF

* IT JOBS

* TEACHING STAFF

* INDUSTRIAL JOBS

MAIN ROAD OPPOSITE WOMEN COLLEGE GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU, NEAR JANTA FRUIT ICE CREAM

MOBLE NO.: 7217819340, 9797540035

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE (OPC) PVT. LTD.

A HUB FOR “AT HOME” PATIENT CARE SERVICES

REQUIRE

GNM & MPHW QUALIFIED

MALE & FEMALE STAFF

FOR AT HOME SERVICES

BEST PACKAGE & T&C.

CONTACT: 8715866444

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

HR EXECUTIVE : 2 TO 5 YEARS OF EXP.

SALARY : 20 TO 25 THOUSAND

PACKING SUPERVISOR : B. TECH-MECHANICAL OR ELECTRICAL/B.SC- 1 TO 3 YEARS OF EXP.

SALARY : 15 TO 20 K

RESEARCH ASSOCIATE – M.SC FRESHER/EXP. BOTH

SALARY 15 TO 20 K

90860-85474

HR7COLOURS2011@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR SCHOOL

TEACHER : MALE/FEMALE- BOTH MASTER IN ENGLISH OR BOTANY OR ZEOLOGY OR MATH WITH B.ED-FRESHER/EXP. BOTH,

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

TEACHER : GRADUATE/B.ED-FRESHER/EXP.

BOTH. SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

PRINCIPAL : MA WITH B.ED EXP. 5 TO 10 YEARS.

SALARY : 20 TO 25 THOUSAND.

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR : +2/GRADUATE-

FRESHER/EXP. BOTH SALARY 8 TO 10 K

94192-02815/94192-02817

SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM

JOB VACANCY

AUTOCADD SOFTWARE

OPERATOR

GODREJ INTERIO

GANGYAL, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9419200777

NFC@LIVE.IN

G.D. GOENKA TODDLER HOUSE,

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR THE ACADEMIC SESSION 2021-22

LOOKING FOR ACTIVE AND

EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR

OUR PLAY WAY SCHOOL.

DROP YOUR CV –

RUPALIGUPTA234@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT – 7006671433

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. CIVIL ENGG. EXPERIENCED/ FRESHERS (10 NO) 10K TO 15K

2. ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL ENGG (12 NO) 10K TO 15K

3. SUPERVISORS, ELECTRATION’S (8 NO) 8K TO 14K

4. COUNSELLOR /COMPUTER OPERATOR (10 NO) 8K TO 10K

5. GNM/ BSC NURSING (5KO) 10K TO 17K

6. MBA, MCA, BTECH IT (10NO) 12K TO 18K.

MOB. 7051531025 GANGHI

VACANCY

1. SHOWROOM SALES/OFFICE EXECUTIVES (M): CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE IN SHOWROOM SALES & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL AND HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE. QUALIFICATION- GRADUATE.

2. WORKSHOP HELPERS: CANDIDATES FOR HELPING IN DAILY MECHANICAL WORKSHOP JOBS.

3. OFFICE BOY: CANDIDATE WHO CAN HANDLING PANTRY & DAILY CLEANING JOB.

CONTACT AT: HITECH MOTORS, MAHARAJA GULAB SINGH ROAD, JAMMU. M: 9419195676

FACULTY REQUIRED

FOR J&K GK FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS AT KD CAMPUS CANAL ROAD OPP SCIENCE COLLEGE JAMMU.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN FORWARD RESUME AT

JAMMUKDCAMPUS@GMAIL.COM

PH 8899362344/8899382344

REQUIRED

SANSKRIT TEACHER FOR DREAM VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL GANDOH, BHALESSA , DODA.

CONTACT : 9797615700, 6006452046

REQUIRED

1. VIDEO PRODUCER : 1

2. ANCHORS (ENGLISH & HINDI) : 2

3. VIDEO EDITOR : 1

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY MAIL THEIR CV AT

CONNECTVACANCY21@GMAIL.COM

4. OFFICE MAID : 2

CALL US AT 7006913858

REQUIRED

1. ASSISTANT EDITORS : 2

2. NEWS COORDINATOR : 2

(MASTERS IN SCIENCE/ARTS DISCIPLINE/DEGREE/DIPLOMA IN JOURNALISM & MASS COMMUNICATION)

3. NEWS REPORTERS : 2

(GRADUATION IN SCIENCE)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY MAIL THEIR CV AT CONNECTVACANCY21@GMAIL.COM

FOR ANY QUERY CALL US AT 7006913858

CALL CENTER AGENT URGENTLY REQUIRED.

WE ARE RECRUITING FOR OUTBOUND SALE VOICE PROCESS.

SALE BACKGROUND WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

MALE / FEMALE WELCOME

SALARY – 6500 TO 8500 + ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES

QUALIFICATION – 12TH OR ANY DEGREE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

ADDRESS:- ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD GREATER KAILASH LANE NO – 17 NEAR CENTRAL BANK JAMMU. CONTACT – 7006176140 / 8433900679

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED

— SALES BOY (10)

— MARKETING BOY (5)

— ACCOUNTANT

— DRIVER (5)

— SECURITY GUARD (10) (EX-SERVICEMAN/FRESHER)

— H.R (M/F)

— COURIER BOY (10)

— FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE (M/F)

— PACKING BOY (150)

— HELPER (2)

PACKAGE – 10,000 – 30,000+

ADDRESS – OPP TO ITI COLLEGE, SHAKTI NAGAR

P.NO:- 8717095271, 9906300427

DRIVER WANTED

IN GANDHI NAGAR

DRIVER WITH MINIMUM 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE OF DRIVING AUTOMATIC CAR/SUV WORK TIMING 7:00 AM TO 6:00 PM.

CONTACT: 9419185431

WANTED STAFF

TEACHER B.SC. NON-MEDICAL/ MEDICAL

PHYSICAL TEACHER : BPED ETC.

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

CONTACT: PRINCIPAL

DASHMESH PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BHOUR CAMP CHATHA JAMMU

CONTACT: 9419232442, 9906100980

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT FOR THE MANUFACTURING UNIT AT BARI BRAHMANA HAVING RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN BUSY SOFTWARE AND GST.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

FOR INTERVIEWS CALL US AT 9070049163