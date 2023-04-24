EMPLOYMENT (24-04-2023)

Required
Female Receptionist/ helper required for Dental Clinic in
Gandhi Nagar
Salary 8000; 11 AM to 7 PM
What’s app CV @ 9622322322
No calls please
Required
Site Supervisor/Site Engineers/Service Engineer for a Reputed Air-conditioning (HVAC) / MEP Company in Jammu for Projects and Service
*Diploma /Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical
*Experience in Air Conditioning /Electrical
*Knowledge of Computer Application
Email:- yathaservices111@gmail.com
Ph:- 7780973949
Wanted
Wanted by a startup
company at Kathua
(a) Computer Operator
Graduate with experience
(b) Accountant
B.Com with experience
Kathua based candidates are preferred
Contact within 7 days
sgm34700@gmail.com
7006078141
RK BARTAN STORE
We are looking forward to hire new
staff for our store in vijaypur.
Requirements are as follow:
1. 2 to 3 Male or Female candidates for sales person for our store.
2. 2 to 3 Male candidates for computer work (candidates must have knowledge of busy software).
3. 2 to 3 candidates for Marketing Department..
Interested candidates can contact on-
9419212649, 9906033580
ZEN4 Solutions Jammu
Hiring for International
Inbound Call Centre/BPO
Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior
experience with customer service/telesales
Excellent communication skills
for the above role is must
Please apply with your updated resume to:
info@zen4solutions.com or
Call @ 80822-25822
Urgently Required
1. Teachers School & Tutorial 50 post. Exp. apply
2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Counsellor.
3. Computer Operator, Accountant, Floor Executive.
4. Driver, Sales Associated, Telly Caller.
5. MNCs & Hospitality Industry Sectors Boys & Girls 50 posts
6. Security Guard, Day/Night shift, Packing boys.
Interview call 9086193986
Interview 2 days Monday to Tuesday
Required Position
Post Qty
Area Sales Manager 02
Office Coordinator 01
HR Admin 02
Network Engineer 04
Driver 01
CCTV Technician 02
Security Manager 02
Experienced candidate will be given preference first.
Please share your CV at nucleoninfotech10@gmail.com
Call 9419110751, 7006322571
Add: 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004
Teachers Required
Part Time | Salary 4000+ | Female Candidates
Science
Classes 7th,8th,9th and 10th
(B.Sc and B.Ed)
Computer
Well versed in MS Officer, Busy and Tally
(BCA , NIELIT ‘O’ level or Diploma in Computer Application)
INTERVIEW:- 11:00 to 12:00 Date:- 24/04 to 27/04/2023
Contact Personally with original Biodata/ Resume
Address: Kalu Chak, Jammu : 9419181814 , 9419108197
Shree Vaishno Institute SVI
Government Register Educational Institute
in Jammu and Kashmir
URGENT REQUIREMENT
1. Supervisior, Accoutant.
Peon, Store Supervisior,HR
2. Degree/Diploma Mec.
3. Service Advisor, Driver LMV,
Spare Part Manager.
4. Payment Collection.
Address: 417 A, Ex Gandhi nager Near Lakshmi Naryana Mandir.
Contact no: 9149840451
Email: prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
Urgent Hiring
Sales Executive (Min 2 Year Exp)
Store Manager (Min 2 years Exp)
Accountant (Min 5 year Experience in Busy Software)
Call 9797797700
At Channi Himmat