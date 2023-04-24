EMPLOYMENT (24-04-2023)

Required

Female Receptionist/ helper required for Dental Clinic in

Gandhi Nagar

Salary 8000; 11 AM to 7 PM

What’s app CV @ 9622322322

No calls please

Required

Site Supervisor/Site Engineers/Service Engineer for a Reputed Air-conditioning (HVAC) / MEP Company in Jammu for Projects and Service

*Diploma /Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical

*Experience in Air Conditioning /Electrical

*Knowledge of Computer Application

Email:- yathaservices111@gmail.com

Ph:- 7780973949

Wanted

Wanted by a startup

company at Kathua

(a) Computer Operator

Graduate with experience

(b) Accountant

B.Com with experience

Kathua based candidates are preferred

Contact within 7 days

sgm34700@gmail.com

7006078141

RK BARTAN STORE

We are looking forward to hire new

staff for our store in vijaypur.

Requirements are as follow:

1. 2 to 3 Male or Female candidates for sales person for our store.

2. 2 to 3 Male candidates for computer work (candidates must have knowledge of busy software).

3. 2 to 3 candidates for Marketing Department..

Interested candidates can contact on-

9419212649, 9906033580

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu

Hiring for International

Inbound Call Centre/BPO

Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior

experience with customer service/telesales

Excellent communication skills

for the above role is must

Please apply with your updated resume to:

info@zen4solutions.com or

Call @ 80822-25822

Urgently Required

1. Teachers School & Tutorial 50 post. Exp. apply

2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Counsellor.

3. Computer Operator, Accountant, Floor Executive.

4. Driver, Sales Associated, Telly Caller.

5. MNCs & Hospitality Industry Sectors Boys & Girls 50 posts

6. Security Guard, Day/Night shift, Packing boys.

Interview call 9086193986

Interview 2 days Monday to Tuesday

Required Position

Post Qty

Area Sales Manager 02

Office Coordinator 01

HR Admin 02

Network Engineer 04

Driver 01

CCTV Technician 02

Security Manager 02

Experienced candidate will be given preference first.

Please share your CV at nucleoninfotech10@gmail.com

Call 9419110751, 7006322571

Add: 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004

Teachers Required

Part Time | Salary 4000+ | Female Candidates

Science

Classes 7th,8th,9th and 10th

(B.Sc and B.Ed)

Computer

Well versed in MS Officer, Busy and Tally

(BCA , NIELIT ‘O’ level or Diploma in Computer Application)

INTERVIEW:- 11:00 to 12:00 Date:- 24/04 to 27/04/2023

Contact Personally with original Biodata/ Resume

Address: Kalu Chak, Jammu : 9419181814 , 9419108197

Shree Vaishno Institute SVI

Government Register Educational Institute

in Jammu and Kashmir

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1. Supervisior, Accoutant.

Peon, Store Supervisior,HR

2. Degree/Diploma Mec.

3. Service Advisor, Driver LMV,

Spare Part Manager.

4. Payment Collection.

Address: 417 A, Ex Gandhi nager Near Lakshmi Naryana Mandir.

Contact no: 9149840451

Email: prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

Urgent Hiring

Sales Executive (Min 2 Year Exp)

Store Manager (Min 2 years Exp)

Accountant (Min 5 year Experience in Busy Software)

Call 9797797700

At Channi Himmat