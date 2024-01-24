EMPLOYMENT (24-01-2024)

Requirement

1. Office Executive (2)

Eligibility: Graduate or Post Graduate

with min. 3yrs. experience.

Excellent knowledge in MS Office.

Salary – Negotiable.

Walk-in for Interview at

The JK Farmers Coop. Ltd.

House # 17, Sector 7,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu – 180012

Timings: 11:00AM to 4:00PM

Contact – 7006355722

Requirement

Accountant Assistant (1)

Eligibility: Graduate or Post Graduate with min. 2yrs. experience.

Experience in Tally ERP and

Statutory – GST, TDS, ITR. Salary – Negotiable.

Walk-in for Interview at

The JK Farmers Coop. Ltd.

House # 17, Sector 7,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu – 180012

Timings: 11:00AM to 4:00PM

Contact – 7006355722

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

(for Jammu & Amritsar)

1. Branch Manager(Jammu & Amritsar)

2. Counselor(Jammu & Amritsar)

3. Social/Digital Media agency/person

4. Marketing Executive

4. Tellecaller

For more info please call:

87158 23064

Required

At

Rehari

HELPER/COOK… couple pref

Salary + Room free.

Ph. 9797922717

Required

Civil Guard : (10)

Ex Service man: (10)

Sales Executive

Male: (3)

Female:(3)

Contact No. 9541905453

8082198912

Job

Required Doctors, Nurses, Physiotherapist, Caretaker, Medical Assistant, Driver for a Multi-speciality Clinic in R.S.Pura. Fulltime / Part time.

WhatsApp Ur Resume to 9796608133

Job Opportunity

We’re hiring an experienced Sales Professional!

Position: Sales Man

Location: [Specify location]

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- + TA/DA extra

Join our team and unleash your sales expertise! Apply now by sending your resume to

[Contact Number 9070047446]

Urgently Required

50 posts

Fresher & exp apply

1, Senior Accountant m/f, Office Girls Telle caller

2. Office Coordinator Receptionist Counsellor

3. Sales man Floor Executive Sales Manager

4. Driver, Bike Riders Security Guard Helper Peon

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f

6. Nurses, Billing Operator, Computer Operator

Fresher & experience

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate.

Interview 24 jan to 25 January

Call: 6006796637

Urgently Required Accountant

Vacancy male

Required full time (Accountant)

Qualification/Experience

Min 3 to 5 Yrs Experience in Accountancy /Busy

(Bike, Scooty)

(Pref: Near by Min 5 to 10 Kms

Salary No bar for deserving candidates

Venue: Near Mc Donald’s Residency Road Jammu

Mobile No: 9419128717, 7006127286

Or Whatsapp me resume