EMPLOYMENT (24-01-2024)

Requirement
1. Office Executive (2)
Eligibility: Graduate or Post Graduate
with min. 3yrs. experience.
Excellent knowledge in MS Office.
Salary – Negotiable.
Walk-in for Interview at
The JK Farmers Coop. Ltd.
House # 17, Sector 7,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu – 180012
Timings: 11:00AM to 4:00PM
Contact – 7006355722
Requirement
Accountant Assistant (1)
Eligibility: Graduate or Post Graduate with min. 2yrs. experience.
Experience in Tally ERP and
Statutory – GST, TDS, ITR. Salary – Negotiable.
Walk-in for Interview at
The JK Farmers Coop. Ltd.
House # 17, Sector 7,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu – 180012
Timings: 11:00AM to 4:00PM
Contact – 7006355722
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
(for Jammu & Amritsar)
1. Branch Manager(Jammu & Amritsar)
2. Counselor(Jammu & Amritsar)
3. Social/Digital Media agency/person
4. Marketing Executive
4. Tellecaller
For more info please call:
87158 23064
Required
At
Rehari
HELPER/COOK… couple pref
Salary + Room free.
Ph. 9797922717
Required
Civil Guard : (10)
Ex Service man: (10)
Sales Executive
Male: (3)
Female:(3)
Contact No. 9541905453
8082198912
Job
Required Doctors, Nurses, Physiotherapist, Caretaker, Medical Assistant, Driver for a Multi-speciality Clinic in R.S.Pura. Fulltime / Part time.
WhatsApp Ur Resume to 9796608133
Job Opportunity
We’re hiring an experienced Sales Professional!
Position: Sales Man
Location: [Specify location]
Salary: Rs. 15,000/- + TA/DA extra
Join our team and unleash your sales expertise! Apply now by sending your resume to
[Contact Number 9070047446]
Urgently Required
50 posts
Fresher & exp apply
1, Senior Accountant m/f, Office Girls Telle caller
2. Office Coordinator Receptionist Counsellor
3. Sales man Floor Executive Sales Manager
4. Driver, Bike Riders Security Guard Helper Peon
5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f
6. Nurses, Billing Operator, Computer Operator
Fresher & experience
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate.
Interview 24 jan to 25 January
Call: 6006796637
Urgently Required Accountant
Vacancy male
Required full time (Accountant)
Qualification/Experience
Min 3 to 5 Yrs Experience in Accountancy /Busy
(Bike, Scooty)
(Pref: Near by Min 5 to 10 Kms
Salary No bar for deserving candidates
Venue: Near Mc Donald’s Residency Road Jammu
Mobile No: 9419128717, 7006127286
Or Whatsapp me resume