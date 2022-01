EMPLOYMENT (21-1-2022)

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. ACCOUNTANT M/F, SUPERVISIOR, COMPUTER OPERATOR, OFFICE ASSISTANT, GRAPHIC DEGINER, RECEPTIONIST, SALESMAN, MARKEETING EXECUTIVE.

2. STORE KEEPER, PLUMBER, ELECTRICIAN, RECEPTIONIST,TELLE CALLER.

3. MAID, PEON, WAITER, PACKING BOY, SECURITY GUARD.

ADDRESS :- SIDCO CHOWK, BARI BRAHMNA

CONTACT NO:- 9622365951,

7298663220, 9796260300

VACANCY OPEN AT

ANYTIME FITNESS JAMMU

GENERAL TRAINER -8 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

SALES EXECUTIVE -6 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

TIMING 6:00 AM TO 3:00PM

1:00PM TO 10:00PM

PLUS FLEXIBLE TIMING

CALL -8082241444, 9055044444

DROP RESUME AT NARWAL.JAMMU@ANYTIMEFITNESS.IN

REQUIRED

HIRING SERVICE ENGINEER FOR KIRLOSKAR SERVICE DEALER

SKILL: HAVING EXPERIENCE OF ENGINE

OVERHAULING & ELECTRICAL PANNELS.

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE MIN ITI TRAINED

INTERESTED CANDIDATE CONTACT :-

9906125617 & 8825012832

OR EMAIL TO SURAJJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH

* SAP CONSULTANT : IT WITH SAP

CERTIFICATION

* CIVIL ENGINEER-BE/B.TECH WITH MIN ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE.

VISIT : HALL NO. 115,B-1, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA JAMMU -180004. CONTACT : 01912478081

EMAIL US : ABN.NETWORK@REDIFFMAIL.COM

ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

WANTED

FOLLOWING STAFF IS REQUIRED FOR AN INDUSTRIAL UNITS AT BARI BRAHMANA

1. MARKETING EXECUTIVE (MALE)- 2

2. DIGITAL MARKETING (M/F) – 1

PERSON HAVING MIN EXPERIENCE OF ONE YEAR MAY SEND DETAILS TO WHATSAPP 9797976644.

AKSA HOSPITALITY

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELE CALLERS

1 YR CALLING EXPERIENCE

SALARY – 7000 TO 15000

6006866010, 9682341394

REQUIRED

30 POSTS FRESHER / EXP APPLY

JOBS IN PRIVATE LIMITED COMPANY IN JAMMU

MALE/FEMALE

PROFILE BACKEND JOBS.

ELIGIBILITY 10TH 12TH+ DIPLOMA HOLDER & GRADUATE + 1 YEAR DIPLOMA.IT STUDENTS

INTERVIEW 20 TO 29 JANUARY

PH 9086193986

EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANCY

EMAIL VAMAN1226@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

1.CORRESPONDENT- MUST HAVE PLEASING PERSONALITY, GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL WITH EXPERIENCE.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

2.RECEPTIONIST /TELECALLER FOR REPUTED INSTITUTES.

3. MEDICAL / PHARMACIST ASSISTANT/ FRESHERS / EXPERIENCE FOR CHEMIST SHOP

4.RETAIL DRUG / CHEMIST LICENSE FOR RETAIL SHOP AT BATHINDI, JAMMU.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION-

CONTACT MS RUCHI K.. 9541973705.

ER. ARVINDR SINGH. 9018163875

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER (F)

FULL TIME ONLY

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED

SHASTRI NAGAR

9086061388