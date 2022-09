EMPLOYMENT (21-09-2022)

VACANCY

SALESMAN : PERSON SHOULD BE HARDWORKING & HONEST

CONTACT :

THE FURNISHING MALL,

GULAB SINGH MARG

BETWEEN 2 PM- 5 PM

REQUIRED

LADY-HELPER UPTO 45 YRS

FOR CLINIC/TOURS PAY. 8000/-

WITH MEALS & ACCOMODATION. APPLY TO

DR. R.L. GUPTA

H.NO. 1809-F NEAR DOGRA

HR. SEC. SCHOOL SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU-4, J&K

MOB.: 094191-10869

REQUIRED

SALESMAN 2

FOR MARKETING OF

FMCG PRODUCTS

ABHISHEK TRADERS

SEC 3 DURGA NAGAR

JAMMU

94191-38291

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC

HR. SEC. SCHOOL

VIKAS NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRES TEACHER

B.SC/B.SC, B.ED—- 01 NO.

(NON-MEDICAL)

APPLY WITH RESUME AND TESTIMONIALS WITHIN FIVE DAYS

O. S MANHAS

(MANAGING DIRECTOR)

94191-96150

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FIELD BOY FOR MARKETING AND FEMALE FOR OFFICE WORK HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER FOR OFFICE IN SAINIK COLONY.

CONTACT : 9419193252

STAFF REQUIRED

INTERVIEW WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

1.TEACHERS. SCHOOL & TUTORIAL. M/F EXP. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

2. OFFICE COORDINATOR. INCHARGE. TELLY CALLER.

3. RECEPTIONIST. OFFICE ASSISTANT. SUPERVISOR.

4. DRIVER. SECURTY GUARD. COMPUTER OPERATOR.

5. FLOOR EXECUTIVE SALES GIRLS. BANKS SALES EXECUTIVE

6. HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF JAMMU & KATRA

PH 6006796637

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT WITH PROFICIENCY IN BUSY SOFTWARE FOR A SPARE PARTS SHOP IN TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL. PRIOR EXPERIENCE IS A MUST.

CONTACT – 7006208548

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE (FOR SHOWROOM)

SALES EXECUTIVE (FOR FIELD)

OFFICE BOY

3D VISUALIZER

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

STORE INCHARGE

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

NH 44, SARORE ADDA BARI BRAHMANA

INTERVIEW TIME: 10 AM SUNDAY

CONTACT NO : 8716036714