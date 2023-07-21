EMPLOYMENT (21-07-2023)

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – 10000 p. m.,Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1.Toph Morh (Near best price)

2.Narwal

Contact no. -7051837275

Vacancy

Salesman: A male Candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.

Contact between 2 Pm- 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall Gulab Singh Marg Jammu

Required Staff

S.No. Name of Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc Chemistry+B.Ed

2. Lecturer in Physical

Education MPED/BPED

Salary negotiable

Date of Interview :- 22-07-2023

Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM

Contact No : 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

REQUIRED

Science Teacher (B.Sc/M.Sc B. Ed)

For teaching upto 10th Class

Contact office at

New Era Environmental High School

Circular Road Jammu

Mobile :- 9419263533

(Residents of Old City area

Preferred)

“STAFF REQUIREMENT’’

Godown Helper – MALE

STOCK PACKING, SETTING, MOVEMENT

Salary – Rs. 8,000-8,500 PM

Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm

For Depot

Area – Channi Rama (Highway)

Call – 9419230645

REQUIRED

A House on Rental Basis for Boutique at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Area – 180004.

Rent (Rs 25000 to Rs 35000)

Contact Number

7006236974

Nav-Yug Hr. Sec. School

Recognised & Affiliated

Subash Nagar (Upper Shiv Nagar, Jammu)

REQUIRED

(i) English Teacher (M.A (English, B.Ed)

(ii) Bio Teacher (M.Sc, B.Ed)

(iii) Primary Teacher (B.A/BSc, B.Ed)

9419183919, 7889839644

M/S R.K BARTAN STORE

(VIJAYPUR)

MOB 9419212649, 9622212649

REQUIRED

1 COMPUTER PERSON FOR BUSY – 2 to 3 No.

2 MARKETING PERSON FOR SALE. -2 to 3 No.

3 SALE PERSON FOR ELECTRONIC STORE – 2 to 3 No

ONLY SAMBA