EMPLOYMENT (21-07-2023)

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – 10000 p. m.,Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1.Toph Morh (Near best price)
2.Narwal
Contact no. -7051837275
Vacancy
Salesman: A male Candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.
Contact between 2 Pm- 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall Gulab Singh Marg Jammu
Required Staff
S.No. Name of Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc Chemistry+B.Ed
2. Lecturer in Physical
Education MPED/BPED
Salary negotiable
Date of Interview :- 22-07-2023
Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM
Contact No : 9419190547, 7889896780
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
REQUIRED
Science Teacher (B.Sc/M.Sc B. Ed)
For teaching upto 10th Class
Contact office at
New Era Environmental High School
Circular Road Jammu
Mobile :- 9419263533
(Residents of Old City area
Preferred)
“STAFF REQUIREMENT’’
Godown Helper – MALE
STOCK PACKING, SETTING, MOVEMENT
Salary – Rs. 8,000-8,500 PM
Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm
For Depot
Area – Channi Rama (Highway)
Call – 9419230645
REQUIRED
A House on Rental Basis for Boutique at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Area – 180004.
Rent (Rs 25000 to Rs 35000)
Contact Number
7006236974
Nav-Yug Hr. Sec. School
Recognised & Affiliated
Subash Nagar (Upper Shiv Nagar, Jammu)
REQUIRED
(i) English Teacher (M.A (English, B.Ed)
(ii) Bio Teacher (M.Sc, B.Ed)
(iii) Primary Teacher (B.A/BSc, B.Ed)
9419183919, 7889839644
M/S R.K BARTAN STORE
(VIJAYPUR)
MOB 9419212649, 9622212649
REQUIRED
1 COMPUTER PERSON FOR BUSY – 2 to 3 No.
2 MARKETING PERSON FOR SALE. -2 to 3 No.
3 SALE PERSON FOR ELECTRONIC STORE – 2 to 3 No
ONLY SAMBA