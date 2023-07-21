Samsung expands its premium retail outlets to two new cities

New Delhi : The new premium retail stores will have entire product range like smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions and other IoT products

Samsung on Thursday expanded its premium retail outlets to Lucknow and Ahmedabad as part of its target to open 15 such stores by the end of this year. The Lucknow store is in Lulu Mall whereas the Ahmedabad one sits in Palladium Mall.

With two new premium stores, the total has reached to five across India. Bengaluru was the first city to get it, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad. (Agencies)