EMPLOYMENT (21-04-2023)

REQUIREMENT OF GUARDS

Two numbers of guards are required in a reputed food company located in Gangyal Industrial area. Interested personal are requested to contact on Mob. No: 9149775194 during working hours. Only interested candidates are required to contact.

Required

Pharmacist-(M/F)

Having minimum 2 years experience & good communIcatIon Skills

Dawai Raja (New Plot)

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

EARN EXTRA INCOME

-GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES, RETIRED & UNEMPLOYED

-USE YOUR SPARE TIME TO EARN MONEY

-WORK WITH US BASED WORLD’S NO 1 NUTRITION COMPANY

– AN OPPORTUNITY TO WORK FOR YOURSELF

H. No 8 Sec-5A, Near Naturals Salon Trikuta Nagar

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

CALL TIME 10 AM TO 6 PM

VIKRANT- 70513-98998

ITTI – 70063-59385

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) F

QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION

SALARY:- 8K TO 10K

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND

OVER COMPUTER

AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

LOCATION :- NEW PLOT

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL:- Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact :- 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423

REQUIRED

Urdu Teacher

Can also Teach SSt. and English to Students upto 10th Class.

For a Coaching Centre at Rehari Colony.

9103392245, 9149902895

We Are Required Staff On Devika Automobiles

Authorised Dealer Of Hero

Moto Corp Pvt. Ltd.

Showroom Manager

Sales Executive (M/F)

If Any Candidate Are Interested Please Contact 9086085859, 9622146439

ADDRESS :-

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu

Nr. Amandeep Hospital

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Home Tutors (M/F)

Best Salary in Jammu

PCMB – 150 Nos.

Science – 200 Nos.

Maths – 200 Nos.

Send into Whatsapp or

Call: 7006125751