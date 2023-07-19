EMPLOYMENT (19-07-2023)

New Blooming Buds public school

Hakkal, Near Sita Grand Resorts

Pre Nursery to 10th

Required staff

Maths – T.G.T- 1 Post

English- T.G.T- 1 Post

Hindi – T.G.T- 1 Post

Nursery Trained Teacher- 2 Post

Kinder Garten H.M for Shemrock

Send your resume on Whatsapp No 9419135465

Required Teacher for Institute Satwari

Eng/SSt. : 9th, 10th

(Salary 7000/- for 2 hours)

Upto 5th: All Subject

Timing 4.00 – 7.30 pm

(Salary 6500/-)

Mob. No.: 7889715827, 6006734561

JOB JOB JOB

pawan education studio

We are hiring Teachers for

IAS- IPS/JKAS 2024

Sub- History/Economics

Any Interested -Contact us

6006124731

Address- Janipur, near High Court, Jammu

Vacancy

Salesman: A male Candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.

Contact between 2 Pm- 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall Gulab Singh Marg Jammu

Truck Driver Required

Required Truck Drivers for all India Route permit for own material transportation.

Kk enterprises

Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase

Industrial area, Gangyal

9816578737, 7006918043

SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL SARI RAKWALAN

Ghou Manhasan Road Jammu

Mobile : 9419108539, 9797410087

Staff Required

1. M.Sc Mathematics – 2 Posts

2. B.Sc. B.Ed – 6 Posts

3. M.A Hindi – 2 Posts

4. Computer Teacher – 2 Posts

5. Music Teacher – 2 Posts

6. NTT Staff – 2 Posts

7. M.A English – 4 Posts

Principal – Mrs. Mehak Manhas

NAVYUG HR. SEC. SCHOOL

upper shiv nagar, jammu

Mob: 9419183919, 7889839644

REQUIRED

i) Bio Teacher (M.Sc, B.Ed)

ii) S. St Teacher (M. A, B.Ed)

iii) English Teacher (MA (Eng), B.Ed)

Contact between 9 am to 1 pm

on all working day.

Principal

REQUIRED

Required well trained Tailor master for boutique in Sainik Colony

Contact mobile no 7889406192

Required

Requirement of female for household work at Chinore Bantalab salary negotiable

Contact: 7889580194

VACANCY

Sr. Research Scholar -1 No

(Salary CTC Rs. 45000/- PM) MSc. preferably PHD in Wildlife /Remote Sensing/ Zoology/ Botany/ Environmental Sciences with good report writing skills.

Send CV with photo on or before 31st July 2023 at career@ndf.org.in .For any query contact HR & Admin Manager: 9149472155, website: www.ndf.net.in

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY

FOR BAHU PLAZA

SALARY 8000

TIME 09 TO 06 PM.

CONTACT. 9419197781