EMPLOYMENT (19-07-2023)

New Blooming Buds public school
Hakkal, Near Sita Grand Resorts
Pre Nursery to 10th
Required staff
Maths – T.G.T- 1 Post
English- T.G.T- 1 Post
Hindi – T.G.T- 1 Post
Nursery Trained Teacher- 2 Post
Kinder Garten H.M for Shemrock
Send your resume on Whatsapp No 9419135465
Required Teacher for Institute Satwari
Eng/SSt. : 9th, 10th
(Salary 7000/- for 2 hours)
Upto 5th: All Subject
Timing 4.00 – 7.30 pm
(Salary 6500/-)
Mob. No.: 7889715827, 6006734561
JOB JOB JOB
pawan education studio
We are hiring Teachers for
IAS- IPS/JKAS 2024
Sub- History/Economics
Any Interested -Contact us
6006124731
Address- Janipur, near High Court, Jammu
Vacancy
Salesman: A male Candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.
Contact between 2 Pm- 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall Gulab Singh Marg Jammu
Truck Driver Required
Required Truck Drivers for all India Route permit for own material transportation.
Kk enterprises
Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase
Industrial area, Gangyal
9816578737, 7006918043
SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL SARI RAKWALAN
Ghou Manhasan Road Jammu
Mobile : 9419108539, 9797410087
Staff Required
1. M.Sc Mathematics – 2 Posts
2. B.Sc. B.Ed – 6 Posts
3. M.A Hindi – 2 Posts
4. Computer Teacher – 2 Posts
5. Music Teacher – 2 Posts
6. NTT Staff – 2 Posts
7. M.A English – 4 Posts
Principal – Mrs. Mehak Manhas
NAVYUG HR. SEC. SCHOOL
upper shiv nagar, jammu
Mob: 9419183919, 7889839644
REQUIRED
i) Bio Teacher (M.Sc, B.Ed)
ii) S. St Teacher (M. A, B.Ed)
iii) English Teacher (MA (Eng), B.Ed)
Contact between 9 am to 1 pm
on all working day.
Principal
REQUIRED
Required well trained Tailor master for boutique in Sainik Colony
Contact mobile no 7889406192
Required
Requirement of female for household work at Chinore Bantalab salary negotiable
Contact: 7889580194
VACANCY
Sr. Research Scholar -1 No
(Salary CTC Rs. 45000/- PM) MSc. preferably PHD in Wildlife /Remote Sensing/ Zoology/ Botany/ Environmental Sciences with good report writing skills.
Send CV with photo on or before 31st July 2023 at career@ndf.org.in .For any query contact HR & Admin Manager: 9149472155, website: www.ndf.net.in
REQUIRED
OFFICE BOY
FOR BAHU PLAZA
SALARY 8000
TIME 09 TO 06 PM.
CONTACT. 9419197781