EMPLOYMENT (19-07-2022)

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

1. OFFICE CO-ORDINATOR= NO. 5 (F) PG WITH EXP.

2. TOUR OPERATOR = NO.7 (F/M) RELEVANT EXP.

3. HR ASSISTANT: NO. 5 M/F RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

4. FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE/TELECALLER = NO. 5 (F)

5. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 25 (M/F) MIN. 12TH

VENUE: F-8C, IST FLOOR, TRIKUTA SHOPPING COMPLEX, B C ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT NO./WHATSAPP NO: 8493094333,9797323565

JOB JOB JOB

MBA/ GRADUATE MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED FOR LOCATION JAMMU AND SAMBA. PREFERENCE TO PERSON WITH 2 WHEELER.

CONTACT NO: 9419288888, 9469788888

WANTED MAID

NEED HOUSE MAID TIMING 7 AM TO 3 PM SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT:

9419124218

SINCE-1969

A.S.N HR SEC. SCHOOL, CHANNI HIMMAT (NEAR POLICE LINE COLONY), JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. M.SC. (CHEMISTRY), B.ED – 01

2. M.SC. (BOTANY/ZOOLOGY), B.ED – 01

3. M.SC. (MATH), B.ED – 01

4. B.SC, B.ED – 01

5. B.COM, B.ED – 01

6. B.A, B.ED – 01

(SALARY NEGOTIABLE)

CONTACT AT: 9419194773, 9906118090

REQUIRED TUTOR

REQUIRED HOME TUTOR (MALE) OF MATHS

SUBJECT OF CLASS 9TH.

QUALIFICATION – MSC IN MATHS

KINDLY CONTACT OR WHATSAPP – 9797374757

REQUIRED

REQUIRED URDU TEACHER FOR UPTO CLASS 10TH IN

ACTIVITY PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, JANIPUR COLONY.

CONTACT : 9596970174

OR EMAIL YOUR RESUME AT APHSS91@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. 8,10,12 MARLA OF LAND FOR COMMERCIAL USE IN BARI BRAHMNA, BISHNAH, RS PURA, AREA..!!

2. BUILDING FOR COMMERCIAL USE IN BARI BRAHMNA BISHNAH WAREHOUSE AREA..!!

3. BUILDING FOR RENT IN BARI BRAHMNA AND BISHNAH

CONTACT :-9149465570-9797545650

JOB VACANCY

1. ACCOUNTANTS 2 NOS.

2. SALES EXECUTIVES 2 NOS.

FOR A REPUTED CONCERN DEALING IN IT/NETWORKING PRODUCTS LOCATED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU. SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT: 9419173836, 9858680280

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BUSINESS MANAGER – 1 MALE

EXPERIENCE – 5 TO 6 YRS IN TEAM HANDLING (FMCG)

EDUCATION :- MBA IN SALES & MARKETING

SALARY:- CTC & INCENTIVE – 7 TO 9 LACS (YEARLY)

CONTACT: A.M. AGENCIES

OPP HOTEL RITZ, CHANNI, JAMMU

DISTRIBUTOR OF PROCTER & GAMBLE (FMCG)

INTERVIEW ON 20-07-2022 & 21-07-2022

TIME: 11.00 AM TO 01.00 PM

MOB NO: 7780870031

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL

STREET NO. 10, RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN

SHAKTI NAGAR, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED :

1. FEMALE TEACHERS

ACADEMIC QUALI : GRADUATION

VISIT SCHOOL OFFICE ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8 AM TO 12 NOON.

CONTACT NO. 9419206604

SD/-

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

SKILLED STAFF-01 NO. MALE

ACCOUNTANT FOR CONSTRUCTION CO. BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED IN

BUSY

JKTENDERS

COMPUTER WORK

CONTACT 8713928888

JOB OPPORTUNITY

OFFICE BOY QUAL 10+

SALARY 7000 TO 10000/MONTH

KASHMIR WATCH HOUSE

1ST FLOOR, 420/A, NEAR BSNL OFFICE, APSARA ROAD, GANDHI NAGAR,JAMMU

9419015612, 01913510579

VACANCY

JOB TITLE :- SALES EXECUTIVE

(EXPERIENCED)

FIELD:- TYRES AND LUBRICANTS

AREA :- JAMMU

SALARY:- 15K-20K + INCENTIVE

CONTACT:- 9149435710

REQUIRED

1. SECURITY INCHARGE 2. PRODUCTION INCHARGE

3. ACCOUNTANT 4. LEGAL HEAD

5. COMPUTER OPR. 6. SUPERVISOR

7. RECEPTIONIST 8. SALE EXE

9. HELPER 10. MAID

CONTACT: MEHAR SERVICES

23-A, EXT. GANDHI NAGAR

NEAR DUDHARI MANDIR, JAMMU

PH: 0191-2439541, 9796691000

REQUIRED

(TELECOMMUNICATION)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

1.) TELLECALLERS (GIRL) 15

2.) FIELD EXECUTIVE (BOYS) 5

(FIX SALARY + INCENTIVE)

CONTACT NO. 7006283684, 7006659008

ADDRESS :- H NO. 42 SEC. 8 MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

(BINDRA CLINIC)

REQUIRED

5, IT EXPERTS FOR OFFICE OPERATIONS

ONLY MBA BBA BCA OR EXPERIENCED CAN APPLY

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW

11AM TO 2PM

126A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006652087

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS AND MANAGER FOR A RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLES CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT –

NABHYA SARAF 9419199249

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

JOB OPPORTUNITY

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

(QUALIFICATION CRITERIA – CANDIDATE MUST HAVE MARKETING SALES EXPERIENCE,

MUST HAVE 2 WHEELER & COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING : 10 AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 8899700777