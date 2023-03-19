EMPLOYMENT (19-03-2023)

JOBS in Multinational Company
FOR Retired Persons
Salary Rs 20000 to Rs 40000/- per month.
Retired from Bank
Retired from Army
Retired from Post office
Retired from any Government organization.
Contact:- 7006234826
SHAURYA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
(Name changed from BANYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL as per CBSE order)
Affiliation No. 730058
Address: Jeevan Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 90860-93561, 90860-93562
Urgent Requirement: Front Office cum Admission Manager
Requirements and Skills:
1) Proven work experience as a Front Desk /Admission Manager.
2) Proficiency in English (Oral and Written).
3) Solid knowledge of MS Office, Excel and Word.
4) Thorough knowledge of customer service, office management, efficiency to deal with complaints and has a solid service approach.
Qualifications: Minimum graduate with good communication skills.
BAL BHARTI PUBLIC SCHOOL
(A Unit of BALGRAN-A Charitable Trust)
CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU
NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER REQUIRED
Vacancy: ONE, Salary:Negotiable.
Walk in interview on March 20, 2023 at 12 noon in the office of Principal.
Contact No. 8899230568, 9906109606
Urgently Required
Experience or Fresher Pharmacist urgently for Pharmacy at Gadigarh and Miransahib
Working Timing : 12 hours
Salary : 8500 to 11000 per month
Interview Timing : 4 pm to 6 pm
9796003600, 9796657031
JOB
Experienced
Area Sales Manager
for leading MNC Company
Should have excellent
communication skills.
Salary 20K to 40K
Contact with updated CV
+ 91 9596035033
Urgent Requirement
Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur
Ward No.13,Vijaypur(opp. Park),
District SambaJ&K
Pick and Drop Facility is available
Teachers (Female): Pg to Sr kg
Primary Teacher:1 to 5
Qualf.: Min. Graduation, Freshers can also apply.
Dance Teacher
Driver: Experience in drving school van with licence
Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533
Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
Raja Public High School
BANTALAB JAMMU
Ph. 7006473690
Required teachers for 8th, 9th & 10th classes.
Science Teacher B.Sc B.Ed- 2
Hindi Teacher B.A B. Ed – 1
Principal
Mob. 9419200043, 9419153707
Job Vacancy !!
Male Preferably, Accounts Know-how,
MS-Office Skilled, Good communication.
Age – 21-30 Yrs
Salary – Rs.10,000
Work Timings – 10 A.M to 6 PM
Work Location – Near Indira Chowk, Jammu
Industry – PETROLEUM & TRANSPORT
M : 9419192776
Required
Required Male / Female Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge
Further Details Contact :-9018383101 / 9086963146 / 0191-2451622
HERMANN GMEINER SCHOOL JAMMU
URGENTLY REQUIRED:
TGT(Eng/S.Sc)PGT(Comp./History/Pol.Sc/Fine Art. Qualification: TGT M.A (Eng/History), B.Ed.
PGT-MCA / History / Pol.Science / Fine Art
Desirable experience: 03 years in CBSE School and CTET paper II Qualified. Send your resume to rec.hgsjammu@gmail.com latest by March 22, 2023.
REGISTRATION OPEN
FOR NEW ADMISSION
CLASS NURSERY TO IX & XI
Required
TELE CALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV
@ 9055580001
VSK-HR-SEC SCHOOL
Mishriwala Jammu
Phone : 9622188430
Email monakesar0987@gmail.com
Qualification required: MA, B.Ed, MSc, BA, B.Ed , BSc
Experience required for 3-5 years
Wanted Post graduate and graduate trained teachers for the following subjects :
English, Maths, Hindi, Sociology, Physical Education, S. St.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Social Science Teacher (VIII, IX & X) (Female)
2) Home Tutor (Female)
(To Teach 4th & 5th Class)
3) Receptionist Female
(3 PM to 6:30 PM) Salary 4500/-
AT
NMCC INSTITUTE, PALOURA
(M) 9796299260, 7006027481
WALK IN-INTERVIEW FOR MALL
Store Managers/Assistant Store Managers,. Floor Manager/Floor Supervisor, Purchase Manager/ Purchase Executive, Housekeeping Manager/Housekeeping Supervisor, Inventory Control Specialists/Cashiers, Customer Service Representatives/Buyers/Visual Merchandisers /Sales Associates. Shift 9 Hours.
Male & Female/Fresher & Experienced both Welcome
Salary no bar for deserving candidate’s
90860-85474/hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Staff Required
DKS Public School
Purmundal Road Birpur
Recognised by J&K Govt.
(Nursery to 9th Class)
1. Teacher (General): B.A., B.Sc., B.Ed./M.A., M.Sc., M.Ed
2. Computer Teacher: BCA/MCA
3. Nursery Teacher: NTT/ETT
4. Teacher (Art & Craft): Graduation in Arts & Craft
Preference for experienced candidates
Apply on or before 24th March 2023
Contact No.: 9906010628, 9055243847
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED Telecaller FEMALE/MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer) Candidates Having knowledge of Tally/Busy can also apply
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
Call: 9999051719, 9419190432
Teachers
Required
for
Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya
For more info contact:
6005846980
Naveen Vidya Mandir
High School, Paloura Jammu
TeacherS Required
Trained Nursery Teacher
Trained English Teacher
Trained Science Teacher
Trained Computer Teacher
Apply with in next week
Contact No 8492957910, 9419228269
STAFF required
UCMAS Abacus-Trikuta Nagar
Business Development Exective
(Edu Franchisee)
Salary- 10000/- to 20000/-
Counseller/telecaller
Salary- 8000/- to 15000/-
Part time Teacher (For Garhi Udhampur)
For Appointment
Call 9518695186, 9419130760
STAFF REQUIRED
Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers for
kindergarden
Yoga Teacher
PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number
9906138418
(short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu
Required BAMS Dr.
BAMS Dr (Fresher/Experienced) Required for Leh, Ladakh (Patanjali Group) Salary 25000 per month including Food and Accommodation.
Contact : 9797576677
Crescent Public School
Janipur, Jammu
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No: 0191-2535337/4019424
Walk in Interview
Academic Co-ordinator Relevant Degree (Minimum Experience 2 to 3 Years)
Maids (Female) Middle Pass
Sweepers Middle Pass
Application forms are available in School office on all working days from 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM and come along with two passport size coloured photographs.
LEARNING UNLIMITED ACADEMY REQUIRED STAFF FOR TUTORIAL
S. No. Subject Qualification
1. Humanities MA, B.Ed
2. English MA, B.Ed
3. Maths Masters
4. Hindi Masters
5. Science M.Sc, B.Ed
6. Kindergarten Graduate
teacher
Submit your resume
Contact -7006439683, 6006014863
KIDS KUDOS PUBLIC SCHOOL
Lower Shiv Nagar (near Govt Women Polytechnic College)
Behind AG office
Invites applications for the following posts :
1. Nursery Teacher
2. PGT for middle classes
3. TGT for primary classes
Contact with your testimonials during
9:00 am to 1:30 noon.
Ph No. 9682327957
Required
data entry operator required for showroom knowing Computer,Tally WhatsApp CV to 9419141395