EMPLOYMENT (19-03-2023)

JOBS in Multinational Company

FOR Retired Persons

Salary Rs 20000 to Rs 40000/- per month.

Retired from Bank

Retired from Army

Retired from Post office

Retired from any Government organization.

Contact:- 7006234826

SHAURYA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

(Name changed from BANYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL as per CBSE order)

Affiliation No. 730058

Address: Jeevan Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 90860-93561, 90860-93562

Urgent Requirement: Front Office cum Admission Manager

Requirements and Skills:

1) Proven work experience as a Front Desk /Admission Manager.

2) Proficiency in English (Oral and Written).

3) Solid knowledge of MS Office, Excel and Word.

4) Thorough knowledge of customer service, office management, efficiency to deal with complaints and has a solid service approach.

Qualifications: Minimum graduate with good communication skills.

BAL BHARTI PUBLIC SCHOOL

(A Unit of BALGRAN-A Charitable Trust)

CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU

NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER REQUIRED

Vacancy: ONE, Salary:Negotiable.

Walk in interview on March 20, 2023 at 12 noon in the office of Principal.

Contact No. 8899230568, 9906109606

Urgently Required

Experience or Fresher Pharmacist urgently for Pharmacy at Gadigarh and Miransahib

Working Timing : 12 hours

Salary : 8500 to 11000 per month

Interview Timing : 4 pm to 6 pm

9796003600, 9796657031

JOB

Experienced

Area Sales Manager

for leading MNC Company

Should have excellent

communication skills.

Salary 20K to 40K

Contact with updated CV

+ 91 9596035033

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur

Ward No.13,Vijaypur(opp. Park),

District SambaJ&K

Pick and Drop Facility is available

Teachers (Female): Pg to Sr kg

Primary Teacher:1 to 5

Qualf.: Min. Graduation, Freshers can also apply.

Dance Teacher

Driver: Experience in drving school van with licence

Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533

Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

Raja Public High School

BANTALAB JAMMU

Ph. 7006473690

Required teachers for 8th, 9th & 10th classes.

Science Teacher B.Sc B.Ed- 2

Hindi Teacher B.A B. Ed – 1

Principal

Mob. 9419200043, 9419153707

Job Vacancy !!

Male Preferably, Accounts Know-how,

MS-Office Skilled, Good communication.

Age – 21-30 Yrs

Salary – Rs.10,000

Work Timings – 10 A.M to 6 PM

Work Location – Near Indira Chowk, Jammu

Industry – PETROLEUM & TRANSPORT

M : 9419192776

Required

Required Male / Female Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge

Further Details Contact :-9018383101 / 9086963146 / 0191-2451622

HERMANN GMEINER SCHOOL JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED:

TGT(Eng/S.Sc)PGT(Comp./History/Pol.Sc/Fine Art. Qualification: TGT M.A (Eng/History), B.Ed.

PGT-MCA / History / Pol.Science / Fine Art

Desirable experience: 03 years in CBSE School and CTET paper II Qualified. Send your resume to rec.hgsjammu@gmail.com latest by March 22, 2023.

REGISTRATION OPEN

FOR NEW ADMISSION

CLASS NURSERY TO IX & XI

Required

TELE CALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV

@ 9055580001

VSK-HR-SEC SCHOOL

Mishriwala Jammu

Phone : 9622188430

Email monakesar0987@gmail.com

Qualification required: MA, B.Ed, MSc, BA, B.Ed , BSc

Experience required for 3-5 years

Wanted Post graduate and graduate trained teachers for the following subjects :

English, Maths, Hindi, Sociology, Physical Education, S. St.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Social Science Teacher (VIII, IX & X) (Female)

2) Home Tutor (Female)

(To Teach 4th & 5th Class)

3) Receptionist Female

(3 PM to 6:30 PM) Salary 4500/-

AT

NMCC INSTITUTE, PALOURA

(M) 9796299260, 7006027481

WALK IN-INTERVIEW FOR MALL

Store Managers/Assistant Store Managers,. Floor Manager/Floor Supervisor, Purchase Manager/ Purchase Executive, Housekeeping Manager/Housekeeping Supervisor, Inventory Control Specialists/Cashiers, Customer Service Representatives/Buyers/Visual Merchandisers /Sales Associates. Shift 9 Hours.

Male & Female/Fresher & Experienced both Welcome

Salary no bar for deserving candidate’s

90860-85474/hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Staff Required

DKS Public School

Purmundal Road Birpur

Recognised by J&K Govt.

(Nursery to 9th Class)

1. Teacher (General): B.A., B.Sc., B.Ed./M.A., M.Sc., M.Ed

2. Computer Teacher: BCA/MCA

3. Nursery Teacher: NTT/ETT

4. Teacher (Art & Craft): Graduation in Arts & Craft

Preference for experienced candidates

Apply on or before 24th March 2023

Contact No.: 9906010628, 9055243847

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED Telecaller FEMALE/MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer) Candidates Having knowledge of Tally/Busy can also apply

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

Call: 9999051719, 9419190432

Teachers

Required

for

Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya

For more info contact:

6005846980

Naveen Vidya Mandir

High School, Paloura Jammu

TeacherS Required

Trained Nursery Teacher

Trained English Teacher

Trained Science Teacher

Trained Computer Teacher

Apply with in next week

Contact No 8492957910, 9419228269

STAFF required

UCMAS Abacus-Trikuta Nagar

Business Development Exective

(Edu Franchisee)

Salary- 10000/- to 20000/-

Counseller/telecaller

Salary- 8000/- to 15000/-

Part time Teacher (For Garhi Udhampur)

For Appointment

Call 9518695186, 9419130760

STAFF REQUIRED

Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers for

kindergarden

Yoga Teacher

PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number

9906138418

(short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

Required BAMS Dr.

BAMS Dr (Fresher/Experienced) Required for Leh, Ladakh (Patanjali Group) Salary 25000 per month including Food and Accommodation.

Contact : 9797576677

Crescent Public School

Janipur, Jammu

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No: 0191-2535337/4019424

Walk in Interview

Academic Co-ordinator Relevant Degree (Minimum Experience 2 to 3 Years)

Maids (Female) Middle Pass

Sweepers Middle Pass

Application forms are available in School office on all working days from 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM and come along with two passport size coloured photographs.

LEARNING UNLIMITED ACADEMY REQUIRED STAFF FOR TUTORIAL

S. No. Subject Qualification

1. Humanities MA, B.Ed

2. English MA, B.Ed

3. Maths Masters

4. Hindi Masters

5. Science M.Sc, B.Ed

6. Kindergarten Graduate

teacher

Submit your resume

Contact -7006439683, 6006014863

KIDS KUDOS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Lower Shiv Nagar (near Govt Women Polytechnic College)

Behind AG office

Invites applications for the following posts :

1. Nursery Teacher

2. PGT for middle classes

3. TGT for primary classes

Contact with your testimonials during

9:00 am to 1:30 noon.

Ph No. 9682327957

Required

data entry operator required for showroom knowing Computer,Tally WhatsApp CV to 9419141395