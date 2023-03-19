Awantipora Accident | One More Labourer From Bihar Succumbs, Toll Mounts To 5

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 19: Another labourer from Bihar, who was injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora sub district, succumbed to his injuries taking the toll to five, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ansari son of Munib Ansari succumbed to his injuries at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar on Sunday.

Four labourers from Bihar died and over two dozen were injured after a bus turned turtle along the Jammu Srinagar highway near Barsoo Awantipora on Saturday resulting in injuries to 32 passengers.

The injured had been shifted to a medical facility in the vicinity and four of them had declared brought dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Kaisar Alam son of Majrul Haq, Saleem son of Allawuddin, Naseeruddin son of Aslam Ansari and Rajkumar Dassie son of Shiv Dass- all residents of Bihar.

The official said 10 injured people were referred to Bone & Joint hospital Srinagar, 11 to SMHS hospital Srinagar, 3 to SKIMS Soura Srinagar and six were admitted in Sub District Hospital Pampore.

The condition of the few injured is still stated to be critical, they said.