EMPLOYMENT (18-12-2023)

JOB

Required store manager for online business.

Minimum qualification-Graduate

Contact : 7006419866

Staff Required

Sales Executive – Female

Qualification : 10+2/Graduate with Computer knowledge

Driving Licence must

Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM, on 18th, 19th & 20th December, 2023.

Venue:

NSF Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu

(Authorized Dealers: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Supply Plant

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

*Work from Home*

Part time /Full time

*EARN EXTRA INCOME*

.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY

.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

.NO EXPERIENCE

.NO QUALIFICATION

.ANYONE ABOVE 18 YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

*YUSUF AHMED# *9871955884*

*POOJA JOSHI*

*#9560288844*

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A Medical Company requires 35 Boys & Girls for official & non official staff in J&K U.T.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income: 10,400/- to 22600/- (P/M)

(As per Company rules)

Note :- Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar near VIP Bag Showroom.

Contact:

9796256081

9906029039

JOBS

1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary

6. Peon, Helper Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recp, Cashier, 50 10+ Salary

Accountant

Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu

No. 7006723093

Urgently Required

Computer Operator – 12th/Graduate/PG-M/F Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25 K

Store Keeper -12th/Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 20 K

Admin Executive- Graduate/MBA- M/F Fresher/Exp, Both Salary 12 to 20 K

Graphic Designer- Male/Female- Salary 10K to 20 K

Driver – LMV/Heavy Salary 10 to 20 K

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1) HR Manager/Executive (Industries/Automobile)

2) Property Surveys Executive (For Jammu Rajouri and Poonch) no:-40

3) Work from Home (Having laptop and internet)

4) Electrical/ Mechanical (ITI/Diploma and Degree)

5) Supervisor (Fresher/Experience)

6) RSM/DSM (For Srinagar/Jammu)

7) Computer Operator (Fresher/Experience)

8) Telecallers/Receptionist (Fresher/Experience)

Contact:

Brave Security and Placement Service

Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowadhi Road Jammu

Mobile No:-9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID-bsbravesec@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Astral Limited

Adhesive Unit

Area Sales Manager (18K-30K)

Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Mobile No : 9103309687

Urgently Required

1. Security job Jammu & Driver & Riders jobs.

2. Telly Caller Receptionist Counsellor

3. Salesman Floor Executive Computer Operator.

4. Billing Operator Office Assistant Sales Manager

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f Supervisor

6. Packing Boys & Helper, Work from Home Job m/f Peon

Interview Monday to Tuesday

Appointment call 8082375454

8th Pass, 10th Pass, 12th pass

& Graduate to apply

Urgently Required

Two boys required for godown ( Loading purpose)

Godown is near Roop Nagar (People residing near this area are given more preference)

Salary:- 9000-10000

Mobile no. :- 7006440058, 7006806862

Required

A female candidate required for Front Desk Receptionist/ Manager at Transform Fitness Channi Himmat.

Interested candidate please Contact : 7006630072

For Interview

Urgently Required

Sanitaryware Salesman (15k-20k)

3D visualizer (20k-25k)

Aracot Construction

J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom

Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda,

Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Mobile : 9103309687