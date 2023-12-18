EMPLOYMENT (18-12-2023)

JOB
Required store manager for online business.
Minimum qualification-Graduate
Contact : 7006419866
Staff Required
Sales Executive – Female
Qualification : 10+2/Graduate with Computer knowledge
Driving Licence must
Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM, on 18th, 19th & 20th December, 2023.
Venue:
NSF Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu
(Authorized Dealers: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Supply Plant
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
*Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
*EARN EXTRA INCOME*
.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
.NO EXPERIENCE
.NO QUALIFICATION
.ANYONE ABOVE 18 YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
*YUSUF AHMED# *9871955884*
*POOJA JOSHI*
*#9560288844*
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A Medical Company requires 35 Boys & Girls for official & non official staff in J&K U.T.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income: 10,400/- to 22600/- (P/M)
(As per Company rules)
Note :- Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar near VIP Bag Showroom.
Contact:
9796256081
9906029039
JOBS
1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary
2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary
4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary
5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary
6. Peon, Helper Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary
7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary
8. Recp, Cashier, 50 10+ Salary
Accountant
Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd
H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu
No. 7006723093
Urgently Required
Computer Operator – 12th/Graduate/PG-M/F Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25 K
Store Keeper -12th/Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 20 K
Admin Executive- Graduate/MBA- M/F Fresher/Exp, Both Salary 12 to 20 K
Graphic Designer- Male/Female- Salary 10K to 20 K
Driver – LMV/Heavy Salary 10 to 20 K
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1) HR Manager/Executive (Industries/Automobile)
2) Property Surveys Executive (For Jammu Rajouri and Poonch) no:-40
3) Work from Home (Having laptop and internet)
4) Electrical/ Mechanical (ITI/Diploma and Degree)
5) Supervisor (Fresher/Experience)
6) RSM/DSM (For Srinagar/Jammu)
7) Computer Operator (Fresher/Experience)
8) Telecallers/Receptionist (Fresher/Experience)
Contact:
Brave Security and Placement Service
Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowadhi Road Jammu
Mobile No:-9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID-bsbravesec@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Astral Limited
Adhesive Unit
Area Sales Manager (18K-30K)
Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Mobile No : 9103309687
Urgently Required
1. Security job Jammu & Driver & Riders jobs.
2. Telly Caller Receptionist Counsellor
3. Salesman Floor Executive Computer Operator.
4. Billing Operator Office Assistant Sales Manager
5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f Supervisor
6. Packing Boys & Helper, Work from Home Job m/f Peon
Interview Monday to Tuesday
Appointment call 8082375454
8th Pass, 10th Pass, 12th pass
& Graduate to apply
Urgently Required
Two boys required for godown ( Loading purpose)
Godown is near Roop Nagar (People residing near this area are given more preference)
Salary:- 9000-10000
Mobile no. :- 7006440058, 7006806862
Required
A female candidate required for Front Desk Receptionist/ Manager at Transform Fitness Channi Himmat.
Interested candidate please Contact : 7006630072
For Interview
Urgently Required
Sanitaryware Salesman (15k-20k)
3D visualizer (20k-25k)
Aracot Construction
J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom
Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda,
Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Mobile : 9103309687