Amit Shah To Move Govt of UTs (Amendment) Bill, J&K Reorganization (Second Amendment) Bill In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage on Monday.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry Assemblies for women. The legislation has already been passed in Lok Sabha last week.

According to the agenda released, the Home Minister will also move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Bill was cleared in the Lower House on December 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Appropriation Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24. The Bill will be moved in the Upper House for consideration and return. It was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala will also move the Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March, 2021, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year. The Bill will be moved in the Upper House for consideration and return. It was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. (Agencis)