EMPLOYMENT (18-01-2024)

Urgent Requirements
1. Supervisor – Fresher/Exp,
Salary – 12000/- to 20000/-
2. Accountant – Fresher/Exp
Salary – 13000/- to 30000/-
3. Payment collection
Salary- 12000/- to 15000/- plus petrol.
4. B.Tech Mech – Fresher/Exp.
Salary 15000/- to 20000/-.
B.Sc. – Fresher, Salary – 12000/- to 17000/-
Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir,
Near Alishan Collection, A/417 Gandhi Nagar.
Contact No.: 9149840451, 8899734114.
Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
VACANCY
WANTED A FABRIC PURCHASE SUPERVISOR FOR A GENTS GARMENTS MANUFACTURING UNIT. THE INCUMBENT MUST HAVE A VAST EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE OF FABRICS and SHOULD BE READY TO TRAVEL FREQUENTLY. APPLY IN FULL CONFIDENCE
M-9906093445/8825094508
WE ARE HIRING
BILLING ENGINEER
(FOR ROAD WORK)
Billing Engineer – 1
Posts – 01 Experienced
B.E. in Civil Engineering
Job Location: J&K
Right candidate will be offered attractive salary
send updated resume to :
hr@rsgconstructions.com
Contact No.: 9622035907
REQUIRED
Collection Agency (Telecommunication)
ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY
1. Tele caller – 06
2. Team Leader – 01
Airtel DTH
1. Dish Fitting Engineer – 02
2. Sales Executive (FSE) – 01
Salary+ Incentive
CONTACT NO: – 9796581996, 7006659008, 7006283684
ADDRESS: – H. No-12 sec-9, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR Police Station
Interview Timing: – Monday To Friday (10 am to 01 pm)
Vacancy
Architect – 0-2 yrs Exp.
Civil Engineer- 1-5 yrs Exp.
Interior designer- 0-3 yrs Exp
Reqd at Envision D’space architects Janipur, Jammu
Salary : 8 k to 14 k
Contact No. 6005410030
Job Opportunity
We are a Private Limited Company dealing with Civil and Electrical works with State and Center Govt Departments. We require Male/Female Candidates for Office work. Candidates having knowledge of MS Excel and MS Word may apply alongwith biodata within a week’s time on e-mail pirpanchal@gmail.com or Whatsapp on + 91 9796457060.
Salary negotiable.
REQUIRED
Showroom Executive
Education Qual: Graduate (Must have Accounting Software/Computer knowledge)
For M/S Staples India, Digiana, Jammu
Salary: 12000/-
(NEGOTIABLE)
Contact: 9906389870/9906023111