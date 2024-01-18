EMPLOYMENT (18-01-2024)

Urgent Requirements

1. Supervisor – Fresher/Exp,

Salary – 12000/- to 20000/-

2. Accountant – Fresher/Exp

Salary – 13000/- to 30000/-

3. Payment collection

Salary- 12000/- to 15000/- plus petrol.

4. B.Tech Mech – Fresher/Exp.

Salary 15000/- to 20000/-.

B.Sc. – Fresher, Salary – 12000/- to 17000/-

Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir,

Near Alishan Collection, A/417 Gandhi Nagar.

Contact No.: 9149840451, 8899734114.

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

VACANCY

WANTED A FABRIC PURCHASE SUPERVISOR FOR A GENTS GARMENTS MANUFACTURING UNIT. THE INCUMBENT MUST HAVE A VAST EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE OF FABRICS and SHOULD BE READY TO TRAVEL FREQUENTLY. APPLY IN FULL CONFIDENCE

M-9906093445/8825094508

WE ARE HIRING

BILLING ENGINEER

(FOR ROAD WORK)

Billing Engineer – 1

Posts – 01 Experienced

B.E. in Civil Engineering

Job Location: J&K

Right candidate will be offered attractive salary

send updated resume to :

hr@rsgconstructions.com

Contact No.: 9622035907

REQUIRED

Collection Agency (Telecommunication)

ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY

1. Tele caller – 06

2. Team Leader – 01

Airtel DTH

1. Dish Fitting Engineer – 02

2. Sales Executive (FSE) – 01

Salary+ Incentive

CONTACT NO: – 9796581996, 7006659008, 7006283684

ADDRESS: – H. No-12 sec-9, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR Police Station

Interview Timing: – Monday To Friday (10 am to 01 pm)

Vacancy

Architect – 0-2 yrs Exp.

Civil Engineer- 1-5 yrs Exp.

Interior designer- 0-3 yrs Exp

Reqd at Envision D’space architects Janipur, Jammu

Salary : 8 k to 14 k

Contact No. 6005410030

Job Opportunity

We are a Private Limited Company dealing with Civil and Electrical works with State and Center Govt Departments. We require Male/Female Candidates for Office work. Candidates having knowledge of MS Excel and MS Word may apply alongwith biodata within a week’s time on e-mail pirpanchal@gmail.com or Whatsapp on + 91 9796457060.

Salary negotiable.

REQUIRED

Showroom Executive

Education Qual: Graduate (Must have Accounting Software/Computer knowledge)

For M/S Staples India, Digiana, Jammu

Salary: 12000/-

(NEGOTIABLE)

Contact: 9906389870/9906023111