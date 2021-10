EMPLOYMENT (17-10-2021)

CHEF REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED CHEF FOR SHAKES AND SANDWICH SHOP, FOR SALARY & OTHER DETAILS

CONTACT: 9419117709

REQUIRED

A VIDEO EDITOR FOR

A NEWS CHANNEL

THE CANDIDATE SHOULD BE ABLE TO WORK IN EDIUS SOFTWARE AND SHOULD HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER ENGLISH.

KINDLY MAIL YOUR RESUMES TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

JAI CHANDI MAA

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 1

SALARY : 8K – 10 K

CASHIER (8) (M/F) SALARY : 10 K

RECEPTIONIST – 1 (F) SALARY : 10 K

PACKING BOYS DAY SHIFT AND NIGHT SHIFT

SALARY : 12000

TALLY CALLERS – 1 (F) SALARY : 7000

PH. NO: 9797675901

ADD: SANJAY NAGAR, JAMMU

JOBS/REQUIREMENT

BRAINS DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE

1 RELATIONSHIP MANAGER(7)

SALARY 15000 MIN. GRADUATION

2 COUNSELLOR(2) SALARY 10000 PG ENGLISH ((DODA & JAMMU)

3. RECEPTIONIST (2) SALARY 5000-8000 GRADUATION (DODA & JAMMU)

CONTACT 6006145862

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

JOB OPPORTUNITIES OF THE HOSPITALITY SECTOR IN EUROPE, UAE & MALDIVES. WORK VISA GRANTED PLUS HANDSOME SALARIES AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES.

MINIMUM ELIGIBILITY- ANYONE BELOW THE AGE OF 55 AND WITH DECENT ENGLISH SKILLS.

CONTACT:- 8800604800;

9311972333

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER).

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT CAPABLE OF HANDLING ACCOUNTS OF FUEL TRANSPORTATION FIRM IN BUSY MODE INDEPENDENTLY INCLUDING FILING OF GST RETURNS, SHOULD HAVE COMMAND ON RELATED DRAFTING.

PLEASE CONTACT ON

MOBILE NO. 9419206565

WANTED

WANTED SALESMAN / HELPER FOR KASHMIR HANDICRAFT (CLOTH) SHOP IN GANDHINAGAR .

MOB. 9419182037

REQUIRED DRIVER

FOR PRIVATE CAR

PREFERRED AREA ADJOINING CHANNI HIMMAT

SEND DETAILS VIA TEXT / WHATSAPP MOB. 78896-58615

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVE- 1 MALE

CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVE- 2 FEMALE

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST

ROCKY & SONS TRADERS

MULTI BRAND TWO WHEELER SERVICE CENTRE

SHOP NO. 56, SAINIK COLONY,

CHOWADI MORH NEAR NISSAN SHOWROOM

CONTACT NO. 9906025140, 9419175124

JOB AT PRIVATE GUESTHOUSE( JAMMU)

A) ROOM CLEANING STAFF/ HOUSEKEEPING ETC (MALE/ FEMALE)

B) HOUSE MAID

CALL 8492911156

WANTED

* ARCHITECTS

* INTERIOR DESIGNERS

* CIVIL ENGINEERS

*ESTIMATOR (CIVIL)

* ARCHITECTURAL DRAFTSMAN

B.V. SHARMA & ASSOCIATES

ARCHITECT INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND PLANNERS

HALL NO.: 314A-I, IIIRD FLOOR, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU 180004

MOBILE 9419101177

EMAIL : INFO.BVSARCHITECTS@GMAIL.COM

WANTED

AN ESTABLISHED PVT HOSPITAL ANY WHERE IN JAMMU.

CONTACT AT

MOB.: 94693-93053

WANTED

A SCHOOL ANYWHERE IN JAMMU.

CONTACT AT

MOB: 94693-93053

REQUIRED

COMPUTER TECHNICIAN

TRAINED IN COMPUTER HARDWARE/ SOFTWARE & NETWORKING + CCTV INSTALLATION

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW

ON 18 & 19 OCT. 2021

BETWEEN 11 AM TO 6 PM

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

SATWARI CHOWK, JAMMU

PH: 0191 – 2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638