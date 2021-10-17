Abrogation of Article 370 paved path for a new Jammu and Kashmir: Kavinder Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 17: Abrogation of Article 370 has paved the path to a Naya (new) Jammu and Kashmir, said former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta on Sunday.

Gupta said, “Mohan Bhagwat had visited Jammu and Kashmir this October. It is true that after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism, corruption and separatism have been curbed today. The efforts made by our security forces, administration, and central government show that a ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ is moving forward.

“Discrimination against Ladakh and Jammu was going on continuously and no rights were given to Valmiki Samaj, Pakistani refugees and Gorkha Samaj for 70 years. They were deprived of their rights while living in their own country. Today a new era of government has started where Kashmir and Jammu are being treated equally. Terrorism is being curbed…Those who used to openly support terrorism, are also being restrained,” he stated.

He said the terrorists have given proof of their cowardice with the targeted killings of civilians. “They are nervous because they know that their time will end in the coming days,” he said

On Mehbooba Mufti, Gupta said, “She has said that she will do constructive dialogue with the local people. What does she want? The relations among people are becoming better than before. The reason for conducting district development council and block development council elections was that the local people can be vocal about their issues. I do not know why she repeatedly supports Pakistan. The only connection we should have from Pakistan is that we will take back our Kashmir (PoJK). So stop advocating their issues.”

Asked about the removal of late Hurriyat leader Ali Shah Geelani’s son from the administration, the BJP leader said, “He used to constantly support the activities of terrorism. One of his brothers is already a terrorist.” (Agencies).