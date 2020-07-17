EMPLOYMENT (17-07-2020)

Required

Coordinator MSW, Master

Humanities /Child Dev /Psychology/

Sociology/ Rural Dev Or B.A with

3 year experience. Counselor B.A

with Para Prof certificate, 1 year

experience, 10 + 2 with 3 year

experience. Team Member Matric

with literacy skills. Volunteer Matric

6 month’s experience.

Send CV:- chdudh.seeas@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Suri Construction Aids

1. Office Assistant – 1

must have computer knowledge capable to handle office work.

2. Driver – 1

must have professional proper licence and should be able to drive Tata 207/ Ertiga/ Shiaz

Contact: Mobile No:

9419111728, 9697503060

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For day or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

9906017701, 7006832169