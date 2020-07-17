Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits J&K

SRINAGAR: A shallow magnitude-3.9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am today, National Centre for Seismology said. As the intensity of the earthquake was less, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The latest quake comes just hours after a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted J-K at 6:38 pm on Thursday, the government’s nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity had said.

On June 27, a mild-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)