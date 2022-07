EMPLOYMENT (15-07-2022)

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC

HR. SEC. SCHOOL (10+2)

THATHAR, PALOURA, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

PHONE : 9149507252

1. M.COM / B.COM – 01 NO.

2. B.SC, B.ED (MEDICAL) – 01 NO.

3. M.SC (PHYSICS / CHEMISTRY) / M.TECH/B.TECH – 01 NO.

4. B.A, B.ED – 01 NO.

5. GRADUATE WITH ATLEAST ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE OF COMPUTER – 01 NO.

APPLY WITHIN 2-3 DAYS ALONGWITH RESUME AND TESTIMONIALS IN THE SCHOOL.

(O.S. MANHAS)

MANAGING DIRECTOR

M) 9419196150, 7006485954

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

SEC. D, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 8716014024

WANTED STAFF

1. PRT-ENGLISH, HINDI, MATH, EVS

2. TGT-ENGLISH, MATHS, SCIENCE

3. RECEPTIONIST

4. COUNSELLOR, PEON DRIVERS WITH (HMVL)

5. COMPUTER OPERATOR, BCA, MBA

6. SPORTS TEACHER

7. MUSIC TEACHER

8. DANCE TEACHER

WALK IN INTERVIEW

TIMING : 9 AM TO 1 PM

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHER

TEACH BIO, CHEM., TO 10TH, 9TH, 8TH.

PAY 7000/- MONTH

NADAN TUITION

SUBASH NAGAR

9419114903

DURATION 2½ HOURS DAILY

4.30 TO 7.00 PM OR 4 TO 6.30 PM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED REGISTERED PHARMACIST FOR MEDICINE SHOP.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT 9906034734

REQUIREMENT

PRT/GENERAL LINE TEACHERS – B.A/M.A. WITH B.ED/NTT

TGT IT/COMPUTER SCIENCE- MCA/M.SC IT

TGT SOCIAL SCIENCE- B.A/M.A. WITH B.ED

TGT ENGLISH- MA (ENGLISH) WITH B.ED

TGT BIOLOGY- M.SC (BOTANY/ ZOOLOGY) WITH B.ED

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED.

EMAIL US AT : DOGRAHR.SEC@GMAIL.COM

LAST DATE TO APPLY : 18TH OF JULY, 2022

REQUIREMENT

ACCOUNT CLERK- GRADUATE WITH WORKING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY.

TRANSPORT INCHARGE- EXPERIENCE IN HANDLING SCHOOL TRANSPORT.

SUPERVISOR- GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE.

RECEPTIONIST – GRADUATE WITH FLUENCY IN ENGLISH.

IT MANAGER- MCA WITH THE KNOWLEDGE OF HARDWARE & SOFTWARE.

COMPUTER OPERATOR -GRADUATE WITH THE KNOWLEDGE OF BASIC COMPUTERS AND HAVING GOOD TYPING SPEED.

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED.

EMAIL US AT : RICHHARVEST2222@GMAIL.COM

LAST DATE TO APPLY : 18TH OF JULY, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED

INTERVIEW 2 DAYS MOB 6006796637

1. SALES ASSOCIATE 10 BOYS 12TH PASS FRESHER.

2. TELLY CALLER / RECEPTIONIST. 10 FEMALE

3. COMPUTER OPERATOR & ACCOUNTANT. M/F EXPERIENCE

4. ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR. DRIVER.

5. SECURTY GUARD DELIVERY BOYS. PACKING BOYS

6. HOTELS & RESTURANT STAFF. FRESHER & EXPERIENCE BOYS.

(ADMISSION OPEN. 3 YEARS BSC HOTEL MANAGEMENT DEGREE PROGRAM FOR 12TH PASS CANDIDATES -DELHI NCR)

7000 TO 10000 STIPEND PROVIDE TO HOTELS

100 % JOB PLACEMENT- HURRY UP

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FRONT OFFICE MANAGER FEMALE SALON MANAGER-FEMALE

BEAUTICIAN-FEMALE

FOR: NEW PLOT BRANCH,

CANAL ROAD BRANCH,

CHANNI HIMMAT BRANCH

* HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT: 6006501901

WANTED STAFF

COMPUTER OPERATOR 3 PERSONS

(MIN 12 PASS)

ACCOUNT STAFF OR 2 PERSONS

PERSONS WITH BUSY /ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE

(CONVEYANCE MUST) (MIN 12 PASS)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

NEAR BY AREA STAFF PREFERRED

FAIRDEAL MARKETING COI

JAKH ROAD NEAR SHRI RAM PUBLIC SCHOOL

JAMMU 7006350110/7889367286