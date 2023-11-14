EMPLOYMENT (14-11-2023)

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced

graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government

E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.

Send your resume at:

vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact: 7006475129

HIRING

SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING

Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu

Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).

Graduate,

Experience/Frehser

Visit www.srtm.co.in

Mb. No. 9541900458

Job Opportunity

A Medical Company requires 30 Boys/Girls for official & non-official staff in Jammu & Kashmir U.T.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad & above

Income : 10,600/- to 21500/- (P/M)

(As per Co. rules)

Note : Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu near VIP Showroom

Contact

9796256081, 9906029039

Staff Required

1) Sale boy – 2 No.

Mahajan Sales Corp

Upper Laxmi Nagar, Sarwal

Jammu-180005

Mob. 9596872873, 9103452590

Interview Timing :

12:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Salary Negotiable

Required

Female IELTS Trainer,

Visa Councelor

Spearhead International

48 D/C Gandhi Nagar

Salary 15 K -25 K

Send your CV:

spearheadjammu@gmail.com

9906381129, 9149841696

PEON REQUIRED

Peon is required for CA Office at 14/5-A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Timing – 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

Sunday – Holiday

Salary – 8000 per month

Contact – 9682523994

Urgently Required

1. HR Manager – Male Exp.

2. Work form Home (Having Laptop & Internet)

3. Computer Operator (Fresher)

4. Counter Executive (12K to 15K Fresher)

5. Sales Manager (FMCG)

6. Executive Manager (25k to 35K)

7. Diploma in Civil Engineering (Fresher)

8. Telecallers/Receptionist (Fresher)

9. Store Manager/Executive (25k to 35k)

Contact : BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICE

Mobile No.: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address: 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu