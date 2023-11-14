EMPLOYMENT (14-11-2023)

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required Computer Operator
We are looking for experienced
graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government
E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.
Send your resume at:
vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact: 7006475129
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
Job Opportunity
A Medical Company requires 30 Boys/Girls for official & non-official staff in Jammu & Kashmir U.T.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad & above
Income : 10,600/- to 21500/- (P/M)
(As per Co. rules)
Note : Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu near VIP Showroom
Contact
9796256081, 9906029039
Staff Required
1) Sale boy – 2 No.
Mahajan Sales Corp
Upper Laxmi Nagar, Sarwal
Jammu-180005
Mob. 9596872873, 9103452590
Interview Timing :
12:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Salary Negotiable
Required
Female IELTS Trainer,
Visa Councelor
Spearhead International
48 D/C Gandhi Nagar
Salary 15 K -25 K
Send your CV:
spearheadjammu@gmail.com
9906381129, 9149841696
PEON REQUIRED
Peon is required for CA Office at 14/5-A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Timing – 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM
Sunday – Holiday
Salary – 8000 per month
Contact – 9682523994
Urgently Required
1. HR Manager – Male Exp.
2. Work form Home (Having Laptop & Internet)
3. Computer Operator (Fresher)
4. Counter Executive (12K to 15K Fresher)
5. Sales Manager (FMCG)
6. Executive Manager (25k to 35K)
7. Diploma in Civil Engineering (Fresher)
8. Telecallers/Receptionist (Fresher)
9. Store Manager/Executive (25k to 35k)
Contact : BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICE
Mobile No.: 9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address: 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu