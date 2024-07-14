EMPLOYMENT (14-07-2024)

Required Sales and Service Person for GYM Equipment Showroom having knowledge of repair of GYM Equipments.

Contact : 9796085982, 9596927723

(Contact : 10.30 to 5.00 PM)

Required

Required a Male Computer Operator for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of at least 2 years with mandatory knowledge of the Busy software.

Interview on 15/07/2024 from 3.30 p.m to 5.00 pm.

Salary as per experience

Farms Fresh Milk

sidco Industrial Complex, Lane No. 6, Phase-II Bari Brahmana, Samba, Near police station

Whatsapp your resume on

9796896097 / 9796015532

Urgent requirement

Play Zone

Channi Himmat

Required Female staff

Qualification 10th or 12th

Salary 8000 to 10000

Timing 10 to 6.30

Address: Babify Play Zone

Channi Himmat near Jai Hind Bakery

Mob no 8082224842

URGENTLY Required

one helper and one

professional for women ethnic wear show room in gandhi nagar.

Experience 1-2 years

Cont: 8492891583, 9086022933

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Operator – 2

Driver – 5

Contact: 9055510042

reclaimtecho@gmail.com

Vacancy

English Teacher

Required English Teacher for success oriented Tutorial at Sarwal. Teacher must be capable of teaching classes 6th to 10th.

Salary Negotiable

Contact at: 94198-99288

70064-35125

Required Teacher

1) M.Sc/B.Sc B.ed Med/Non Med

For teaching Science upto middle standard

Contact Office at

New Era Environmental High school

Circular Road, Jammu.

Mob: 9419263533

(Residents of old city area preferred.School transport not available)

REQUIRED

FOLLOWING TEACHER REQUIRED AT SDMP HR. SEC. SCHOOL (KARWANDA BHALWAL) 1 ENGLISH PGT

2. MATHEMATICS 3. COMPUTER TEACHER 4. SPORTS TEACHER.

Contact 9055029513 E-mail resume sdmpschool1995@gmail.com

VACANCY

Sales Executive required for a reputed packaging industry.

Min. Qualification: 10+2

Experience in Sales: 2 yrs +

Salary: 15,000 + incentives.

Call: 9622266555

Drivers

Required for

COLLEGE BUS

&

CAR @ at Barnai

Trikuta Nagar areas

Mob. 9906140744

D.M. SECULAR H/S DABLEHAR

(r.s. pURA) eST: 1985

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED

Qual. Subject

1. M.A/B.Ed English Min 2 years experience for 10th -01

2. B.Sc/B.Ed Non Medical 01

3. B.Sc/B.Ed Medical 01

4. Music Teacher 01

(Pay Negotiable)

Principal Contact No.: 9469211921

REQUIRED

Urgently required

female staff for

a Playzone at

Channi Himmat

Freshers may also apply

Contact :-

9419222000

REQUIRED

1) Two (2) salesperson

for marketing of Hardware Paints & Adhesive Products.

2) Female for accounts purpose Busy Software knowing.

Contact: Jandial

7006282984, 9419185128

WANTED

Wanted a trained and skilled Instructor/Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact immediately: 9419138277

Urgently Required

Mechanic & an electrician at a spare parts shop at Narwal. Should have minimum experience of 2-5 years in the field.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact : 7006208548

STAFF REQUIRED

STAFF BILLING – 3 persons

(Qualification- Graduate )

Accountant -2 persons

(Preferance to persons nearby with Experience)

Contact with resume

Fairdeal Sales Corp

Near Shri Ram School Jakh

Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785

WANTED

Wanted sales officer for J&K’s oldest and reputed rice brand, only FMCG sales sector person with minimum 2 years of experience need to apply.

WhatsApp your resume on 9419205110 only (Don’t call).

Short listed candidates will be called. Salary best and can be negotiable.