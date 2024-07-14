72 Pc Students Pass Class 11th Examinations As JKBOSE Declares Result

JAMMU, Jul 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Sunday announced results of annual regular exams of 11th standard with an overall pass percentage of 72 percent.

JKBOSE officials said that among the overall pass percentage includes 75 percent female students and 69 percent male students.

An official said that a total of 1,23,026 students were enrolled for the examination out of which 88,396 students passed the exams.

The exam was conducted in the soft and hard zone areas identified in both the UTs.

In the examination, a total of 1179 exam centres were setup by the board.

Chairman of JKBOSE, Parikshat Singh Manhas congratulated all teaching and non-teaching fraternity for their support and gave best wishes to the successful students for their next academic journey.

“The annual examinations 2024 conducted by JKBOSE under Uniform Academic Calendar have successfully concluded with the declaration of this result,” he said.

Manhas said, “It is heartening to see that the concerned government departments and all the wings of JKBOSE worked in close coordination to achieve this goal.”

He encouraged those students who have not qualified this time to try their best in forthcoming Bi-annual exams with renewed zeal. (KNO)

See Result Gazette Volume – 1

See Result Gazette Volume – 2