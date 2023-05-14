EMPLOYMENT (14-05-2023)

CASHIER FOR
MONIKA SUPERMARKET
Gole Market
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Experience : Basic knowledge of Computer
Timing: 3 pm to 10.15 pm
Contact No:
9906097333, 7889831585
Staff Required
1. Marketing Executive for Jammu / Srinagar 02
2.Computer Boy / Girl 01
3.Office Boy for showroom and deliveries 01
4. Electrician ITI trained 01
5.Plumber ITI trained 01
6.Peon 01
Salary 8000 to 15000 per month as per qualification and post. TA / DA will be provided accordingly.
Send your resume at dailyneedsjammu@gmail.com
WhatsApp 7780843061
M/s Daily Needs
363/ 7 Channi Himmat, Jammu
Contact: 9103175533, 9419143453
Requirement
SALES EXECUTIVE
SALES REPRESENTATIVES
ALL CITY JAMMU & KASHMIR
DESIGNER
S.R.- S.O. A.S.M R.S.M
REQUIREMENT
SUPERS STOCKIST & DISTRIBUTOR
CALL & WHATSAPP
9425644476
Urgently Required
Job Profile: Photocopier (3) & Computer Operator (2) at High Court preferable Male, Salary negotiable
Contact: 7006355722
Interview Timings:
12.00 Noon onwards
JOB ALERT
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, handling GeM, Proficient MS Office, Verbal & Written Communication, Accounting (Busy, Tally)
Call: 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings: 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM
Salary as per skill & experience
REQUIRED
Reqd Xstreme Field Executive for Broadband Sales Jammu City, 12500 to 20000 PM incentives (M) 9501125997
Required Salesmen
Required Experienced Salesmen for Chemist shop at Channi Himmat Jammu.
Cont No. 9419115392
Salesman Required
Required salesman/helper for departmental store at City bazaar
Roop Nagar
Contact 7006123200, 9055505500
Staff Required
for “Atmia Education” Jammu.*(StudyAbroad)*
1 No Telecaller (F) fluent in English.
2 No Councellor (F) MA English
1 No Coordinator (F) MA English
Min Experience 2 years
1 No. Marketing Manager (M)
Min 2 Years Experience or (MBA)
(411_4th floor A2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu )
contact NO: (9906117818)
Golden Chances
(1) A NEWLY CONSTRUCTION COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR RENT SHOP, SIZES 30’X60.
HALL SIZES= 40’X40’ ON MAIN ROAD TALAB TILLO.
(2) WANTED A HOUSE AT TALAB TILLO JAMMU MORE DETAILS ON MOB NO. IMMEDIATELY
R K TRADERS
NEAR UCO BANK TALLAB TILLO JAMMU
Mob No. 7006401500
Required
1. Marketing Executive for Marketing of e-Books Web Portal. Having Marketing field experience 5 years can apply. Salary Rs 30,000/- CV send by e-mail.
Jay Kay Infotech
Jklaws2002@yahoo.in
Required
Chartered Accountant Firm
in Gandhi Nagar Requires
Three Personal for their Office.
Expert Knowledge of Busy, Tally, & Excel
Inter passed CA may also apply
Phone : 8491851980, 788954900
Required
A leading telecom company Required
1. Civil engineer having 2-3 years of experience in tower foundations.
2. Mis having 2 yrs of exp. In telecom industry.
3 Electrical diploma holder with 2 yrs of experience
Need a LMV driver also
Contact : 7780838763
JOBS@NO REGISTRATION
1.Backend Operations Executive (f)
Data Entry Operator (f)
MBA/PG or IT/CSE Grad (Exp.)
Salary 15,000 to 25,000 + Cab
2. Sales /Marketing Executives (m)
For Leading FMCG, Carton Industry, Just Dial & Banking
Salary On Rolls:18,000 to 30,000 + perks
For other jobs follow us on fb also
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
REQUIRED SALES BOYS FOR WHOLESALE OUTLETS,
AT BIKRAM CHOWK & R.S.PURA, JAMMU
WORKING HRS: 12HRS TO 15HRS
UNEXPERIENCED,NON QUALIFIED CAN ALSO APPLY
SALARY+INCENTIVES:
RS 15000 TO 25000 (PER MONTH)
MOB&WHATSAPP 9596519319
Wanted
Pre- Press Executive for Night shift in a
leading Newspaper
Qual: Computer Diploma
Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com
Urgent Job Opening
Wanted Sales & Marketing executives (FMCG & Tobacco products) for creating distribution Channels, handling Sales and Marketing in all Districts of J&K Division Minimum 3+ years experience. Must have knowledge of (C&F) distributions, dealers & wholesalers. A man must have his own vehicle.
(Sunday Open)
Contact : Sarvmatre Int. Pvt Ltd
Mobile No: 8527992181, 9622044437
Email: corp@sarvmatre.com
URGENT REQUIREMENT
One experienced driver having valid driving license is urgently required for LMV/MMV. The interested person may visit the office on 15-02-2023 at 12.00 Noon opposite Ritz Hotel for engagement. The experienced and knowledgeable individuals will be given preference
Phone No 8825020734
SMART CITY MALL
1. Sale Manager – 10
2. Sale Executive – 35
3. Accountant cum Head Cashier – 5
4. Floor Manager – 10
5. Team Leader – 15
6. Departmental Manager – 5
7. Housekeeping – 10
Note: Retail Sector Experience Mandatory
Add: Smart City Mall
Prithvi Planet Kunjwani Bye Pass
Contact: 9596618930, 7889321722
Required Staff for Tawi Gas
Required Female showroom staff Graduate & Computer Knowing.
Salary Negotiable.
Walk in for interview with Bio-Data on Monday 15/05/2023 Between 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM.
Contact:- Tawi Gas, Pacca Talab
New Plot Nr. Rehari Chungi
Phone No. 7889879382, 7006552643
Sai International School
Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot
(Session 2023-24)
Required TGT Computers
Salary Negotiable + Free accomodation + breakfast + lunch.
Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469
shivshah1973@gmail.com.
Job Opportunity
Required Full Time Trained/Fresher, House Keeper/Helper/Room Service For Guest House & Kitchen
Only Swift, Efficient, Hard Working Candidate With Seriousness Towards The Job Can Contact 8825042622, 7051607883,
Mr.Gopi & Mr.Jagdish Raj For Interview,
Candidate Should Carry Resume For The Interview (Expected Salary Per Month
From 7000/- To 11,000 + Accommodation + Food)
Calliope College of Education
DOOMI, Jammu
Recognised by J&K Govt. & Affiliated to University of Jammu
(NAAC Accredited)
Invites application for the post of Principal, M.A. or M.Sc., M.Ed. (55% in each), Ph.D in Education or in any pedagogy subject with 8 years of experience.
Send your resumes at calliopecollege@gmail.com
by 16th of May, 2023
Contact : 9622370090, 6005087724
