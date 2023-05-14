EMPLOYMENT (14-05-2023)

CASHIER FOR

MONIKA SUPERMARKET

Gole Market

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Experience : Basic knowledge of Computer

Timing: 3 pm to 10.15 pm

Contact No:

9906097333, 7889831585

Staff Required

1. Marketing Executive for Jammu / Srinagar 02

2.Computer Boy / Girl 01

3.Office Boy for showroom and deliveries 01

4. Electrician ITI trained 01

5.Plumber ITI trained 01

6.Peon 01

Salary 8000 to 15000 per month as per qualification and post. TA / DA will be provided accordingly.

Send your resume at dailyneedsjammu@gmail.com

WhatsApp 7780843061

M/s Daily Needs

363/ 7 Channi Himmat, Jammu

Contact: 9103175533, 9419143453

Requirement

SALES EXECUTIVE

SALES REPRESENTATIVES

ALL CITY JAMMU & KASHMIR

DESIGNER

S.R.- S.O. A.S.M R.S.M

REQUIREMENT

SUPERS STOCKIST & DISTRIBUTOR

CALL & WHATSAPP

9425644476

Urgently Required

Job Profile: Photocopier (3) & Computer Operator (2) at High Court preferable Male, Salary negotiable

Contact: 7006355722

Interview Timings:

12.00 Noon onwards

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, handling GeM, Proficient MS Office, Verbal & Written Communication, Accounting (Busy, Tally)

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

Salary as per skill & experience

REQUIRED

Reqd Xstreme Field Executive for Broadband Sales Jammu City, 12500 to 20000 PM incentives (M) 9501125997

Required Salesmen

Required Experienced Salesmen for Chemist shop at Channi Himmat Jammu.

Cont No. 9419115392

Salesman Required

Required salesman/helper for departmental store at City bazaar

Roop Nagar

Contact 7006123200, 9055505500

Staff Required

for “Atmia Education” Jammu.*(StudyAbroad)*

1 No Telecaller (F) fluent in English.

2 No Councellor (F) MA English

1 No Coordinator (F) MA English

Min Experience 2 years

1 No. Marketing Manager (M)

Min 2 Years Experience or (MBA)

(411_4th floor A2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu )

contact NO: (9906117818)

Golden Chances

(1) A NEWLY CONSTRUCTION COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR RENT SHOP, SIZES 30’X60.

HALL SIZES= 40’X40’ ON MAIN ROAD TALAB TILLO.

(2) WANTED A HOUSE AT TALAB TILLO JAMMU MORE DETAILS ON MOB NO. IMMEDIATELY

R K TRADERS

NEAR UCO BANK TALLAB TILLO JAMMU

Mob No. 7006401500

Required

1. Marketing Executive for Marketing of e-Books Web Portal. Having Marketing field experience 5 years can apply. Salary Rs 30,000/- CV send by e-mail.

Jay Kay Infotech

Jklaws2002@yahoo.in

Required

Chartered Accountant Firm

in Gandhi Nagar Requires

Three Personal for their Office.

Expert Knowledge of Busy, Tally, & Excel

Inter passed CA may also apply

Phone : 8491851980, 788954900

Required

A leading telecom company Required

1. Civil engineer having 2-3 years of experience in tower foundations.

2. Mis having 2 yrs of exp. In telecom industry.

3 Electrical diploma holder with 2 yrs of experience

Need a LMV driver also

Contact : 7780838763

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

1.Backend Operations Executive (f)

Data Entry Operator (f)

MBA/PG or IT/CSE Grad (Exp.)

Salary 15,000 to 25,000 + Cab

2. Sales /Marketing Executives (m)

For Leading FMCG, Carton Industry, Just Dial & Banking

Salary On Rolls:18,000 to 30,000 + perks

For other jobs follow us on fb also

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

REQUIRED SALES BOYS FOR WHOLESALE OUTLETS,

AT BIKRAM CHOWK & R.S.PURA, JAMMU

WORKING HRS: 12HRS TO 15HRS

UNEXPERIENCED,NON QUALIFIED CAN ALSO APPLY

SALARY+INCENTIVES:

RS 15000 TO 25000 (PER MONTH)

MOB&WHATSAPP 9596519319

Wanted

Pre- Press Executive for Night shift in a

leading Newspaper

Qual: Computer Diploma

Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com

Urgent Job Opening

Wanted Sales & Marketing executives (FMCG & Tobacco products) for creating distribution Channels, handling Sales and Marketing in all Districts of J&K Division Minimum 3+ years experience. Must have knowledge of (C&F) distributions, dealers & wholesalers. A man must have his own vehicle.

(Sunday Open)

Contact : Sarvmatre Int. Pvt Ltd

Mobile No: 8527992181, 9622044437

Email: corp@sarvmatre.com

URGENT REQUIREMENT

One experienced driver having valid driving license is urgently required for LMV/MMV. The interested person may visit the office on 15-02-2023 at 12.00 Noon opposite Ritz Hotel for engagement. The experienced and knowledgeable individuals will be given preference

Phone No 8825020734

SMART CITY MALL

1. Sale Manager – 10

2. Sale Executive – 35

3. Accountant cum Head Cashier – 5

4. Floor Manager – 10

5. Team Leader – 15

6. Departmental Manager – 5

7. Housekeeping – 10

Note: Retail Sector Experience Mandatory

Add: Smart City Mall

Prithvi Planet Kunjwani Bye Pass

Contact: 9596618930, 7889321722

Required Staff for Tawi Gas

Required Female showroom staff Graduate & Computer Knowing.

Salary Negotiable.

Walk in for interview with Bio-Data on Monday 15/05/2023 Between 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM.

Contact:- Tawi Gas, Pacca Talab

New Plot Nr. Rehari Chungi

Phone No. 7889879382, 7006552643

Sai International School

Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot

(Session 2023-24)

Required TGT Computers

Salary Negotiable + Free accomodation + breakfast + lunch.

Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469

shivshah1973@gmail.com.

Job Opportunity

Required Full Time Trained/Fresher, House Keeper/Helper/Room Service For Guest House & Kitchen

Only Swift, Efficient, Hard Working Candidate With Seriousness Towards The Job Can Contact 8825042622, 7051607883,

Mr.Gopi & Mr.Jagdish Raj For Interview,

Candidate Should Carry Resume For The Interview (Expected Salary Per Month

From 7000/- To 11,000 + Accommodation + Food)

Calliope College of Education

DOOMI, Jammu

Recognised by J&K Govt. & Affiliated to University of Jammu

(NAAC Accredited)

Invites application for the post of Principal, M.A. or M.Sc., M.Ed. (55% in each), Ph.D in Education or in any pedagogy subject with 8 years of experience.

Send your resumes at calliopecollege@gmail.com

by 16th of May, 2023

Contact : 9622370090, 6005087724

Calliope College of Education

DOOMI, Jammu

Recognised by J&K Govt. & Affiliated to University of Jammu

(NAAC Accredited)

Invites application for the post of Biological Science Environmental Science and Physical Science, Master Degree in concerned subject with M.Ed. 55% marks each.

Send your resumes at calliopecollege@gmail.com

by 16th of May, 2023

Contact : 9622370090, 6005087724