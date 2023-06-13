EMPLOYMENT (13-06-2023)

Anytime Fitness Gym

Staff Required

Sales Executive – 2 no.

(Having good communication skills and must be talkative and presentable)

Timing:- 5:30 am to 2:30pm

1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Contact:- Sonia Sodhi

8082641444

Urgent Hiring

Urgent Hiring For Helper/ Kitchen Staff/ Room Service/ Handy Man/ Commis Chef/ Care Taker/ House Worker. Candidate Age Should Be Less Then 23 Years. Qualification 8th Pass/ Unmarried, Serious Job Seekers For Interviews May Contact At 9070194444

Annual Salary From 1,05,000/- To 1,30,000/- (Including Accommodation & All Meals) + Annual Financial Bonus Points

Required

Marketing Executive M/F

Delivery/Sale Executive M/F

Computer Teacher- Female

TUITIONS

6th to 12th All Subjects

especially for V V weak students

SPOKEN ENGLISH

Computer Course

Valid for Govt job

Contact : 9906029392

Vacancy open for

Experienced full-time Female Office Coordinator (Manager)

Handsome Salary and Allowances

Applicants must be tech oriented, graduate in computers and having own laptop

Watsapp your CV on 9682334087

or mail it to amitgupta8216@gmail.com

PEON REQUIRED

Peon / Sweeper is required for office work at CA office

Address: 14/5-A,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Salary – 8000/-

Contact – 6005250736

Part time Driver Required

Part time Driver Required at Channi Himmat & Bahu Plaza, Jammu for half day. Driver should be Trained and Experienced.

Interested Candidates

Contact us at 9796855559

Franchisee/Business Offer

For All Districts of J&K

For High Security GPS System

of Asia’s No. 1 Company

(Business/Service class, & Persons

of Ins./Bank Sector can also apply)

Investment Min Rs 25-30 K &

Income can min Rs 25-30 K PM

Contact : 8082003652

Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

We are Hiring

IELTS Trainer (Full-time) with excellent language skills and passion for teaching.

Location

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact:

9622948601, 9419238176

TEACHERS REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES CAN APPLY FOR BANK/SSC/JKSSB COACHING

SUBJECTS:

HISTORY-1

POLITY-1

ECONOMY-1

REASONING-2

MATH-2

GEOGRAPHY-1

FOR INTERVIEW call 7780978912

Also MAIL YOUR RESUME

AT

INFOCAREER263@GMAIL.COM