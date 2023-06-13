EMPLOYMENT (13-06-2023)

Anytime Fitness Gym
Staff Required
Sales Executive – 2 no.
(Having good communication skills and must be talkative and presentable)
Timing:- 5:30 am to 2:30pm
1:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Contact:- Sonia Sodhi
8082641444
Urgent Hiring
Urgent Hiring For Helper/ Kitchen Staff/ Room Service/ Handy Man/ Commis Chef/ Care Taker/ House Worker. Candidate Age Should Be Less Then 23 Years. Qualification 8th Pass/ Unmarried, Serious Job Seekers For Interviews May Contact At 9070194444
Annual Salary From 1,05,000/- To 1,30,000/- (Including Accommodation & All Meals) + Annual Financial Bonus Points
Required
Marketing Executive M/F
Delivery/Sale Executive M/F
Computer Teacher- Female
TUITIONS
6th to 12th All Subjects
especially for V V weak students
SPOKEN ENGLISH
Computer Course
Valid for Govt job
Contact : 9906029392
Vacancy open for
Experienced full-time Female Office Coordinator (Manager)
Handsome Salary and Allowances
Applicants must be tech oriented, graduate in computers and having own laptop
Watsapp your CV on 9682334087
or mail it to amitgupta8216@gmail.com
PEON REQUIRED
Peon / Sweeper is required for office work at CA office
Address: 14/5-A,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Salary – 8000/-
Contact – 6005250736
Part time Driver Required
Part time Driver Required at Channi Himmat & Bahu Plaza, Jammu for half day. Driver should be Trained and Experienced.
Interested Candidates
Contact us at 9796855559
Franchisee/Business Offer
For All Districts of J&K
For High Security GPS System
of Asia’s No. 1 Company
(Business/Service class, & Persons
of Ins./Bank Sector can also apply)
Investment Min Rs 25-30 K &
Income can min Rs 25-30 K PM
Contact : 8082003652
Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
We are Hiring
IELTS Trainer (Full-time) with excellent language skills and passion for teaching.
Location
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact:
9622948601, 9419238176
TEACHERS REQUIRED
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES CAN APPLY FOR BANK/SSC/JKSSB COACHING
SUBJECTS:
HISTORY-1
POLITY-1
ECONOMY-1
REASONING-2
MATH-2
GEOGRAPHY-1
FOR INTERVIEW call 7780978912
Also MAIL YOUR RESUME
AT
INFOCAREER263@GMAIL.COM