3 Booked Under PSA For Anti-National Activities In J&K’s Baramulla

DE WebDesk

Srinagar, Jun 13: Police on Tuesday booked three men in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Tapper Pattan and Wasid Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora were booked under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority, police said.

Under the PSA, a detainee can be held for two years without trial.

The trio were detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jail Jammu and District Jail Kathua respectively, they said.

Police said that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in anti-national activities.

“Despite their involvement in many FIR’s they did not mend their anti national activities,” a police spokesman said.