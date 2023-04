EMPLOYMENT (13-04-2023)

DUUN VALLEY SMART SCHOOL

Near Jai Durga Tyres GHAGWAL -184141

Land Line: 01923-460333 Ph.+91-9103653405, +91-9419253545

E-mail:duunvalleysmartschool@outlook.com

REQUIREMENT OF FACULTY

Qualified, Trained & Experienced Post Graduate teachers (PGT) with good academic record and fluency in English are required for our school. Freshers can also apply

PGT: English, Maths and Economics

1. Science: Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Computer Science.

2. Commerce: Accountancy and Business Studies.

3. Humanities: Sociology

Excellent Remuneration will be offered to deserving candidates. Only shortlisted candidate will be called for interview.

Interested candidates can send their updated Resume on above mentioned e-mail latest by 27 April, 2023.

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

* ACCOUNTANT CUM DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

* FOREMAN FOR CIVIL WORK

* FOREMAN FOR MECHANICAL WORK

OFFICE ADDRESS:

48/6 NEAR RBI QUARTERS TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU.

CONTACT: 070063 47123

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHER WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

TGT- SOCIAL SCIENCE(FOR CLASSES 8TH TO 10TH)

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

0191-2554433 , 8082029433

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL,

RAYA MORH, PATTI, REQUIRES

1. LECTURES (BIOLOGY, MATHS & PHYSICS) FOR 11TH AND 12TH CLASS (PG)

2. QUALIFICATION : PG/PH.D

3. SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

4. EPF FACILITY AVAILABLE

5. APPLY WITH RESUME/BIO-DATA BY 19 APR 2023.

CONTACT : H NO. 01, DESHMESH NAGAR, DIGIANA, JAMMU

6. CONTACT NO’S : 91495-64411,96222-15546, 70068-26248

PRINCIPAL, FPS

REQUIRED

SALES MAN/SALES GIRL

PAY RS 7500/-

TIME 10.00 AM TO 8.30 PM

KUMAR & KUMAR SPORTS

SHIVAJI CHOWK NANAK NAGAR

SHOP NO 187, SEC 11

PH. NO 0191-3555370

REQUIRED HELPER/SALESMAN

REQUIRED HELPER/SALESPERSON FOR SUPERMARKET AT ROOPNAGAR NEARBY RESIDING PREFERRED.

9055505500, 7006123200

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT (HAVING BUSY KNOWLEDGE) FOR TRADING BUSINESS AT R.S.PURA JAMMU.

MOB. 9419153659