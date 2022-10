EMPLOYMENT (12-10-2022)

REQUIRED

AUDIT EXECUTIVES QUALIFICATIONS CA INTER /CS INTER OR GRADUATE HAVING EXPERIENCE IN AUDITS, INCOMETAX AND GST RETURN FILING FOR CA OFFICE AT TRIKUTA NAGAR. ALSO REQUIRED AN EXECUTIVE HAVING EXPERIENCE IN FILLING TDS RETURNS.

CONTACT :

CA MANJEET SINGH 9419202611,

CA MOHIT KHANNA 9419180280

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000 (HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT – 15 VACANCIES

DIVYA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION

LOWER GADI GARH, JAMMU.

URGENT REQUIREMENT

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FROM THE ELIGILBE CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF PRINCIPAL.

NOTE: FOR FURTHER QUERIES

PLEASE CONTACT :

9419318800, 9682156217

TECHZAZ LLP

REQUIRED: 4 FEMALE TELE CALLERS FOR GOVT DEPARTMENT, (GRADUATE)

2 HOTEL MANAGEMENT TRAINERS (DEGREE IN TRAVEL/TOURISM/ HOTEL MANAGEMENT).

SALARY: 9 K TO 15 K (TELE CALLER)

12 K TO 20 K (TRAINER).

CONTACT: 7006867949

EMAIL YOUR CV ON:

TECHZAZLLP@GMAIL.COM

ADDRESS: UPPER GADIGARH SATWARI, JAMMU

WANTED

1 DRIVER – LOCATION REHARI COLONY (FAMILY CAR)

1 ACCOUNTANT (WHO HAS KNOWLEDGE OF GEM)

CONTACT: 9833922195, 9906222195

ZEN4 INFOCOM

HIRING FOR INTERNATIONAL INBOUND CALL CENTRE PROCESS FOR THE POSITION OF

HR MANAGER – 5 YEARS PRIOR EXPERIENCE IN HR WITH 2 YEARS RELEVANT EXPERIENCE AS HR MANAGER IN BPO SECTOR OR ANY ORGANIZATION.

EXCELLENT ENGLISH LISTENING AND SPEAKING SKILLS,

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR CV TO HR.ZEN4@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP TO 7889337707

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

PRE PRIMARY TEACHER/KINDERGARTEN CARETAKER

PARENT RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

YOGA INSTRUCTOR

DRIVER

MAID

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50- TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

PH. 0191-2554433, 8082029433

REQUIRED

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR APPOINTMENT AS HR BOTH MALE / FEMALE WITH MINIMUM 3YRS EXPERIENCE , ALONG WITH RESUME .

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

KINDLY CONTACT :

ANIL MAHAJAN

9622220596

DAYAL HOUSE MANUFACTURING DIVISION , BANTALAB ROAD , VILLAGE BARANAI , JAMMU.

TALIN REMEDIES PVT. LTD

A FAST GROWING PHARMA COMPANY IN THE FIELD OF NEURO/SKIN/EYE.

REQUIRES : MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

HEADQUARTERS : JAMMU

SCIENCE GRADUATE MINIMUM 6 MONTHS EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED.

CONTACT : 9216984007

9888167591, 9872443847

EMAIL: TALINREMEDIES@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

-DRIVERS (WITH HEAVY LICENCE FOR TRUCK WITHIN J&K AND PUNJAB).

-ACCOUNTANT,

CUM MANAGER,(BUSY KNOWING)

AT BARI BHARAMNA

P. NO-7006001235,-9419195877

REQUIRED

FOR SANITARY & TILE SHOP

1. SALES MAN 2 NO

2. ASSISTANT SALES MAN 4 NO

3. STORE KEEPERS 3 NO

4 SHOP ASSISTANTS 3 NO

SALARY AS PER PERFORMANCE & EXPERIENCE

CONTACT : SHIVAM BUILDERS,

MARBLE MARKET JAMMU

MOB. 7889765557, 9419191650

REQUIRED

SALES BOYS -03

TIMING: 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

SALARY RS. 6000/- +INCENTIVES

PART TIME BOYS -04

3 PM TO 9 PM, 9 AM TO 3 PM.

SALARY RS. 3000/- + INCENTIVES

FOR

SIDHARATHA MILLS SHOWROOM

GULAB BHAWAN JAMU

9419383838